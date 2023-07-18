EQS-Adhoc: cyan AG: Resolution to rescind and implement a capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. cyan AG: Resolution to rescind and implement a capital increase Munich, July 18, 2023 - The Executive Board of cyan AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to rescind the capital increase resolution of June 21, 2023 and to increase the Company's nominal capital of EUR 18,885,392.00 by up to EUR 526,316.00 to up to EUR 19,411,708.00 by issuing up to 526,316 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the nominal capital of EUR 1.00 (the "New Shares") against cash contributions. The New Shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share and at a placement price of EUR 1.90 per New Share. The New Shares shall carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2023. Shareholders' subscription rights are excluded pursuant to Sec. 4 (3) Sentence 3 Alt. 3 of the Articles of Association of the Company.



About cyan cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand. Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com. cyan AG Investor Contact: cyan AG Tel. +49 89 71042 2073 E-mail: ir@cyansecurity.com cyan AG Press Contact: Better Orange IR & HV AG Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17 E-mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de Dislaimer This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, sell, exchange or transfer securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of cyan AG in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of cyan AG referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Neither cyan AG nor any other party to the transaction described herein intends to register any securities described herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement. The securities may not be offered in any jurisdiction under circumstances that would require the preparation or registration of a prospectus or offering materials relating to the securities in such jurisdiction. Subject to certain exemptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or benefit of, residents of Australia, Canada or Japan. This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, currency exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. cyan AG assumes no responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release. 18-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

