Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.04.2023 15:10:26

EQS-Adhoc: Cyber Attack on Evotec

EQS-Ad-hoc: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cyber Attack on Evotec

07-Apr-2023 / 15:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Germany, Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces that on 06 April, 2023 a cyber attack occurred on Evotecs IT systems. As a result, the systems were shut down proactively and disconnected from the Internet to secure from data corruption or breaches. The IT systems are currently being examined and the scope of the impact is being reviewed. Highest diligence will be applied to data integrity.

 

 - End of the ad hoc release -

 

Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, Email: werner.lanthaler@evotec.com



End of Inside Information

07-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1604073

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1604073  07-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604073&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SEmehr Nachrichten