EQS-Adhoc: Cyber Attack on Evotec

EQS-Ad-hoc: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cyber Attack on Evotec



07-Apr-2023 / 15:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg, Germany, Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces that on 06 April, 2023 a cyber attack occurred on Evotecs IT systems. As a result, the systems were shut down proactively and disconnected from the Internet to secure from data corruption or breaches. The IT systems are currently being examined and the scope of the impact is being reviewed. Highest diligence will be applied to data integrity. - End of the ad hoc release - Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, Email: werner.lanthaler@evotec.com



End of Inside Information

07-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

