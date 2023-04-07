|
07.04.2023 15:10:26
EQS-Adhoc: Cyber Attack on Evotec
EQS-Ad-hoc: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, Germany, Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces that on 06 April, 2023 a cyber attack occurred on Evotecs IT systems. As a result, the systems were shut down proactively and disconnected from the Internet to secure from data corruption or breaches. The IT systems are currently being examined and the scope of the impact is being reviewed. Highest diligence will be applied to data integrity.
- End of the ad hoc release -
Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, Email: werner.lanthaler@evotec.com
End of Inside Information
07-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1604073
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1604073 07-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
