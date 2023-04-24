EQS-Adhoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q1 2023 above expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q1 2023 above expectations



24-Apr-2023 / 19:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Leinfelden-Echterdingen - Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) recorded a strong business performance in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year.



Supported by a strong demand and an increase in unit sales compared to prior year Daimler Truck exceeded market expectations for the first quarter 2023 significantly.



The following results for Q1 2023 are preliminary and unaudited:

Daimler Truck Group EBIT adj.: 1,162 million (consensus: 976 million)

Industrial Business EBIT adj.: 1,110 million (consensus: 923 million)

Industrial Business ROS adj.: 8.8% (consensus: 7.6%)

Industrial Business Free Cash Flow: 168 million (consensus: 81 million)

For the individual segments, the preliminary and unaudited results for Q1 of 2023 are as follows:

Trucks North America

EBIT adj. of 675 million (consensus: 642 million)

ROS adj. 11.6% (consensus: 11.5%)

Mercedes-Benz

EBIT adj. of 440 million (consensus: 358 million)

ROS adj. 8.8 % (consensus: 7.3%)

Trucks Asia

EBIT adj. of 80 million (consensus: 43 million)

ROS adj. 4.6% (consensus: 2.7%)

Daimler Buses

EBIT adj. of 9 million (consensus: -14 million)

ROS adj. 1.0% (consensus: -1.5%)

Daimler Truck Financial Services

EBIT adj. of 52 million (consensus: 53 million)

ROE adj. 9.2%



The full quarterly results and interim report will be published on May 9th, 2023.



The terms EBIT (adj.), ROS (adj.), ROE (adj.) and Free Cash Flow (FCF) are defined in the Daimler Truck Annual Report 2022 on page 36.