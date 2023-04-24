|
24.04.2023 19:33:36
EQS-Adhoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q1 2023 above expectations
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Leinfelden-Echterdingen - Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) recorded a strong business performance in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year.
For the individual segments, the preliminary and unaudited results for Q1 of 2023 are as follows:
Trucks North America
Mercedes-Benz
Trucks Asia
Daimler Buses
Daimler Truck Financial Services
End of Inside Information
24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|Fasanenweg 10
|70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
|Germany
|E-mail:
|IR@daimlertruck.com
|Internet:
|www.daimlertruck.com
|ISIN:
|DE000DTR0CK8
|WKN:
|DTR0CK
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1615577
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1615577 24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
