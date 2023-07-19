|
EQS-Adhoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q2 2023 above expectations
EQS-Ad-hoc: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Leinfelden-Echterdingen - Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) recorded a strong business performance in the second quarter of the 2023 financial year.
Supported by strong sales, a robust pricing and a positive performance of the aftersales business compared to prior year quarter, Daimler Truck exceeded market expectations (consensus) for the second quarter 2023.
The following results for Q2 2023 are preliminary and unaudited:
For the individual segments, the preliminary and unaudited results for Q2 of 2023 are as follows:
Trucks North America
Mercedes-Benz
Trucks Asia
Daimler Buses
Daimler Truck Financial Services
