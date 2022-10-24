NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
24.10.2022 11:00:32

EQS-Adhoc: DATA MODUL AG: increase in sales and earnings during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year / Further rise of forecast for full fiscal year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
DATA MODUL AG: increase in sales and earnings during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year / Further rise of forecast for full fiscal year 2022

24-Oct-2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to a preliminary analysis, sales, earnings and bookings of DATA MODUL AG increased in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the results achieved in the same period of the previous year.

Group-wide EBIT in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022 amounted to EUR 9.8 million, marking a rise of approx. 216% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR 3.1 million). Sales in the third quarter of 2022 increased by approx. 66% to EUR 76.0 million in comparison to EUR 45.8 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021. Bookings increased by approx. 68% to EUR 85.5 million in comparison to EUR 51.1 million for the same period of the previous year.

The company will publish the definitive results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022 on November 4, 2022.

Due to the unexpectedly strong third quarter of 2022, DATA MODUL AG re-raises the forecast for sales, EBIT, and bookings for the full fiscal year 2022.

DATA MODUL AG now expects an increase in sales by +25 to +40% for the fiscal year 2022 compared to EUR 194.8 million in the fiscal year 2021 (hitherto forecasted: +10 to +25%). Moreover, the company expects an increase in EBIT by +85 to +110% for the current fiscal year compared to the previous years figure of EUR 12.7 million (hitherto forecasted: +10 to +35%). The annual forecast for bookings is now expected to raise by +20 to +30% compared to the previous years figure of EUR 233.8 million (hitherto forecasted: +5 to +15%).
Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemens homepage (available at https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports).
Contact:
Beate Junker
Head of Finance and Investor Relations
investor-relations@data-modul.com

24-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: investor-relations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1470207

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1470207  24-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

