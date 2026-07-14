EQS-Adhoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen:

EQS-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen:



14-Jul-2026 / 07:47 CET/CEST

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DATA MODUL AG: Decrease of sales, but increase of earnings, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period of the previous year



According to a preliminary analysis, the sales of DATA MODUL AG decreased in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 compared to the sales achieved in the same period of the previous year whilst earnings increased compared to the same period of the previous year.



The group EBIT in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 was EUR 0.4 million, marking a rise of approx. 200% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR -0.4). Group sales declined by approx. 4.5% to EUR 51.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 in comparison to EUR 53.8 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Bookings increased by approx. 16.1% to EUR 59.8 million in comparison to EUR 51.5 million for the same period of the previous year.



The Company will publish the definitive results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 on August 7th 2026.



Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen’s homepage (available at

).

Contact:

Lena Haas

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@data-modul.com According to a preliminary analysis, the sales of DATA MODUL AG decreased in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 compared to the sales achieved in the same period of the previous year whilst earnings increased compared to the same period of the previous year.The group EBIT in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 was EUR 0.4 million, marking a rise of approx. 200% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR -0.4). Group sales declined by approx. 4.5% to EUR 51.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 in comparison to EUR 53.8 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Bookings increased by approx. 16.1% to EUR 59.8 million in comparison to EUR 51.5 million for the same period of the previous year.The Company will publish the definitive results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 on August 72026.Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen’s homepage (available at https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports ).Contact:Lena HaasInvestor RelationsInvestorRelations@data-modul.com



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