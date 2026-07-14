DATA MODUL Aktie
WKN: 549890 / ISIN: DE0005498901
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14.07.2026 07:47:34
EQS-Adhoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen:
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EQS-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
DATA MODUL AG: Decrease of sales, but increase of earnings, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period of the previous year
According to a preliminary analysis, the sales of DATA MODUL AG decreased in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 compared to the sales achieved in the same period of the previous year whilst earnings increased compared to the same period of the previous year.
The group EBIT in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 was EUR 0.4 million, marking a rise of approx. 200% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR -0.4). Group sales declined by approx. 4.5% to EUR 51.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 in comparison to EUR 53.8 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Bookings increased by approx. 16.1% to EUR 59.8 million in comparison to EUR 51.5 million for the same period of the previous year.
The Company will publish the definitive results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 on August 7th 2026.
Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen’s homepage (available at
https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports).
Contact:
Lena Haas
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@data-modul.com
End of Inside Information
14-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
|Landsberger Straße 322
|80687 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 56017-105
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 56017-102
|E-mail:
|InvestorRelations@data-modul.com
|Internet:
|www.data-modul.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005498901
|WKN:
|549890
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2365206
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2365206 14-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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