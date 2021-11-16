|
16.11.2021 20:06:46
EQS-Adhoc: Datacolor fiscal 2020/21
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Strong recovery of business as the economy bounces back from the pandemic - dividend of CHF 35 per share proposed
Datacolor recovered faster than anticipated from the economic impact triggered by the pandemic in fiscal 2020/21. This was reflected in a significant increase in orders from the textile and apparel, paint, dye and plastics industries for Datacolor's high-precision color management solutions, which support remote workflows and thus meet customers' demanding digitization needs. Datacolor's user-friendly consumer solutions for simple and fast calibration of monitors for designers and photographers also enjoyed a solid resurgence in demand. The company's service business remained stable despite pandemic-related contact restrictions.
The strong rebound in sales combined with a downsized company structure and the good financial result led to a record profit. Sales increased to USD 73.6 million (fiscal 2019/20: USD 61.0 million), up 20.6% to previous year and 19% in local currency. Gross profit margins returned to pre-pandemic levels at 65.2% (61.8%). EBITDA was USD 8.1 million (USD 1.8 million), the EBITDA margin was 11.0% (3.0%), EBIT USD 6.4 million (USD 0.3 million) and the EBIT margin was a high 8.7% (0.4%). A very positive development of the investment portfolio and favorable exchange rates led to an above-average financial result of USD 4.5 million (USD -0.9 million). This resulted in an outstanding net result of USD 9.3 million (USD -0.6 million), or USD 56.07 (USD -3.88) per share. The average number of employees was 371 (401) in the year under review.
New organizational setup of Executive Committee fully implemented
Strong sales recovery in all regions
Expanding product range and collaborations
Datacolor AG
Outlook
The complete Annual Report 2020/21 is available on:
Rotkreuz, November 17, 2021
For more informationen
Agenda
About Datacolor
Media Information
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Datacolor AG
|Grundstrasse 12+14
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0008531045
|Valor:
|850494
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1249591
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1249591 16-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Datacolor AG
|645,00
|-0,77%
