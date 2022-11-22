|
22.11.2022 08:04:23
EQS-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings Guidance again exceeded
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings Guidance again exceeded
Pliezhausen, 22 November 2022. DATAGROUP SE (WKN: A0JC8S) today publishes preliminary results for fiscal year 2021/2022 and again delivers record results. Revenue was up EUR 56.7m or 12.8 % to EUR 501.4m in the fiscal year under review (PY: EUR 444.7m) and exceeded the guidance of EUR 480m - EUR 500m. Total revenue reached EUR 128.6m in the fourth quarter, corresponding to an increase of 12.9 % (PY: EUR 113.9m). EBITDA grew by EUR 9.2m or 13.6 % to EUR 76.5m (PY: EUR 67.3m) in the entire fiscal year which was also above the guidance of EUR 72m - EUR 75m.
About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service markets consolidation process with its buy and turn around and its buy and build strategy.
Contact for further information
DATAGROUP SE
T +49 7127 970-015
22-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7127 970 000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7127 970 033
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1493113
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1493113 22-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!