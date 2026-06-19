EQS-Adhoc: Davigo AG: A capital increase of up to EUR 4,728,710.00 in exchange for cash contributions will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting

EQS-Ad-hoc: Davigo AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

Davigo AG: A capital increase of up to EUR 4,728,710.00 in exchange for cash contributions will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting



19-Jun-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Davigo AG: A capital increase of up to EUR 4,728,710.00 in exchange for cash contributions will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting

Hamburg, June 19, 2026 – The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of DAVIGO AG (WKN: A2LQGN, ISIN: DE000A2LQGN7) resolved today to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for July 31, 2026, among other things, a capital increase against cash contributions of up to EUR 4,728,710.00 through the issuance of up to 4,728,710 new registered no-par value shares, each with a notional share in the share capital of EUR 1.00 (New Shares).

Shareholders are granted the statutory subscription right for a portion of the New Shares at a subscription ratio of 1:2 - i.e., one existing share entitles the holder to subscribe for two New Shares - in the form of an indirect subscription right; the Company is not entitled to any (indirect) subscription right with respect to the 70,000 treasury shares it holds. With respect to the remaining New Shares not offered to shareholders as described above within the scope of their subscription rights, shareholders’ statutory subscription rights are excluded. These shares are to be offered for subscription to the holders of the convertible bonds issued pursuant to the resolution of the Company’s Annual General Meeting on December 17, 2025 (the “bondholders”) at a ratio of 1:1 - i.e., a convertible bond with a par value of EUR 1.00 entitles the holder to subscribe for 1 New Share - at a ratio of 1:1, with the offer to be made at the same subscription price as the offer to shareholders. The offer is intended to give the bondholders the opportunity to place themselves in the position as if they had already converted their convertible bonds into shares of the company and could, to that extent, exercise a statutory subscription right on the same terms as the other shareholders.

The new shares are to be issued at a subscription price to be determined by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board, which shall be at least equal to the volume-weighted average of the closing prices of the Company’s shares on the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange during the last 5 trading days prior to the date of the Executive Board’s resolution regarding the subscription offer to shareholders, less a discount of up to 10%.



Contact

Simon Marbach (Management Board)

DAVIGO AG · Heimhuder Straße 52 · 20148 Hamburg

Tel.: +49 (0) 40 466 640 400 · Mail: contact@davigo.world · Web: www.davigo.com