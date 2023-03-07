Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.03.2023 09:29:39

EQS-Adhoc: Delignit AG achieves EBITDA margin of 8.7 % und thus exceeds earnings guidance for fiscal year 2022

07-March-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Blomberg, 07 March 2023. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, generated consolidated revenues of  75.4 million in fiscal 2022, according to preliminary, unaudited figures. This again represented significant growth on the previous year figure ( 68.3 million) of more than 10 %.

The Delignit Group also exceeded the previous year in terms of profitability. Based on the preliminary, unaudited figures, EBITDA amounted to  6.5 million, compared to  5.6 million in the previous year. The EBITDA margin came to 8.7 %, which represents a considerable year-on-year improvement (8.0 %). EBITDA profitability thus exceeded the guidance issued in April 2022, which assumed profitability slightly below the level of the previous year.

The Delignit Group benefits from sustainable growth drivers in all markets. Even after achieving record revenue last year, the order backlog remains on the highest level in the companys history and extends well into the next decade. In view of this, the Management Board expects to continue its resilient path of revenue and profitability growth seen in previous years. In light of high demand and additional market opportunities, the Delignit Group intends to increase its investment activity over the next years, with a focus on expanding capacities while maintaining its solid capital structure.

The full annual report for the year 2022, including the guidance for fiscal year 2023, will be published in April 2023 in the Investor Relations section of the companys website at www.delignit.com.

Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.

Contact:
Delignit AG
Königswinkel 2-6
32825 Blomberg
Tel. +49 5235 966-156
Fax +49 5235 966-351
e-mail: ir@delignit.com

07-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
ISIN: DE000A0MZ4B0
WKN: A0MZ4B
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1576057

 
