EQS-Adhoc: Delignit AG achieves EBITDA margin of 8.7 % und thus exceeds earnings guidance for fiscal year 2022

Delignit AG achieves EBITDA margin of 8.7 % und thus exceeds earnings guidance for fiscal year 2022



Blomberg, 07 March 2023. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, generated consolidated revenues of 75.4 million in fiscal 2022, according to preliminary, unaudited figures. This again represented significant growth on the previous year figure ( 68.3 million) of more than 10 %.

The Delignit Group also exceeded the previous year in terms of profitability. Based on the preliminary, unaudited figures, EBITDA amounted to 6.5 million, compared to 5.6 million in the previous year. The EBITDA margin came to 8.7 %, which represents a considerable year-on-year improvement (8.0 %). EBITDA profitability thus exceeded the guidance issued in April 2022, which assumed profitability slightly below the level of the previous year.

The Delignit Group benefits from sustainable growth drivers in all markets. Even after achieving record revenue last year, the order backlog remains on the highest level in the companys history and extends well into the next decade. In view of this, the Management Board expects to continue its resilient path of revenue and profitability growth seen in previous years. In light of high demand and additional market opportunities, the Delignit Group intends to increase its investment activity over the next years, with a focus on expanding capacities while maintaining its solid capital structure.

The full annual report for the year 2022, including the guidance for fiscal year 2023, will be published in April 2023 in the Investor Relations section of the companys website at www.delignit.com.

Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.

