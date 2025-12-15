EQS-Adhoc: Delignit AG adjusts guidance for Fiscal Year 2025 and expects significantly improved EBITDA of around € 5 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast

Delignit AG adjusts guidance for Fiscal Year 2025 and expects significantly improved EBITDA of around € 5 million



The anticipated significant improvement in profitability for the current year is driven by several factors. On the one hand, measures initiated in 2024 as part of the comprehensive cost-reduction programme are now delivering stabilising effects, as previously communicated in the publication of the half-year report in August. On the other hand, retroactive price adjustments from series supply agreements in the Automotive segment are contributing positively to earnings. In addition, favourable product mix effects resulting from noticeable revenue growth in the Technological Applications segment – particularly in the second half of the year – are further enhancing profitability.



Overall, the Management Board now expects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately € 5 million (prior year: € 3.8 million) at revenue levels in line with market expectations of around € 64 million (previously € 68 million). This figure is significantly above the market consensus of roughly € 4 million. The EBITDA margin would thus exceed 7 %. Consequently, Delignit AG could already move closer to its targeted profitability level of more than 8 % EBITDA margin this year, following a marked earnings decline in fiscal year 2024.



The 2025 Annual Report, including guidance for fiscal year 2026, is scheduled for publication by the end of April 2026.



About the Delignit Group:

The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.

Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO2-neutral throughout its entire life cycle, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to non-regenerative materials. Its use not only improves the ecological footprint of customers' products, but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the "Boost Your Sustainability" initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Discover more about this commitment at www.delignit-sustainability.de/ The company, which is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has been in existence for over 200 years.



Further information is available online at



Contact:

Delignit AG

Königswinkel 2-6

32825 Blomberg

Tel. +49 5235 966-352

Fax +49 5235 966-351

