|
20.12.2022 12:49:21
EQS-Adhoc: Delignit AG: Delignit AG raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Delignit AG raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022
Blomberg, 20 December 2022. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, is raising its revenue guidance for the current 2022 financial year. Despite the challenging development of the current macroeconomic environment, the Delignit Group records a sustained dynamic revenue development in the second half of the year. As a result, the Management Board expects to achieve consolidated revenues of 74 million and thus significantly exceed the revenue guidance for the full year 2022 published in the 2021 Annual Report. Initially, only slight growth compared to the previous year ( 68.3 million) was assumed.
In light of price hikes some of which have been significant and material bottlenecks, the Management Board is reiterating its original earnings guidance of a slightly lower EBITDA level than in the previous year.
Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.
Contact:
Delignit AG
20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delignit AG
|Königswinkel 2-6
|32825 Blomberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5235 / 966-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5235 / 966-105
|E-mail:
|info@delignit.de
|Internet:
|http://www.delignit.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0MZ4B0
|WKN:
|A0MZ4B
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1517797
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1517797 20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delignit AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Delignit AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delignit AG
|7,05
|3,68%