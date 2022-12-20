Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
20.12.2022 12:49:21

EQS-Adhoc: Delignit AG: Delignit AG raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Delignit AG: Delignit AG raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022

20-Dec-2022 / 12:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delignit AG raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022

Blomberg, 20 December 2022. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, is raising its revenue guidance for the current 2022 financial year. Despite the challenging development of the current macroeconomic environment, the Delignit Group records a sustained dynamic revenue development in the second half of the year. As a result, the Management Board expects to achieve consolidated revenues of 74 million and thus significantly exceed the revenue guidance for the full year 2022 published in the 2021 Annual Report. Initially, only slight growth compared to the previous year ( 68.3 million) was assumed.

In light of price hikes some of which have been significant and material bottlenecks, the Management Board is reiterating its original earnings guidance of a slightly lower EBITDA level than in the previous year.

Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.

Contact:

Delignit AG
Königswinkel 2-6
32825 Blomberg
Tel. +49 5235 966-156
Fax +49 5235 966-351
e-mail: ir@delignit.com

20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delignit AG
Königswinkel 2-6
32825 Blomberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5235 / 966-0
Fax: +49 (0)5235 / 966-105
E-mail: info@delignit.de
Internet: http://www.delignit.de
ISIN: DE000A0MZ4B0
WKN: A0MZ4B
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1517797

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1517797  20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517797&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

