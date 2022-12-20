EQS-Adhoc: Delignit AG: Delignit AG raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Delignit AG: Delignit AG raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022



20-Dec-2022

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Blomberg, 20 December 2022. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, is raising its revenue guidance for the current 2022 financial year. Despite the challenging development of the current macroeconomic environment, the Delignit Group records a sustained dynamic revenue development in the second half of the year. As a result, the Management Board expects to achieve consolidated revenues of 74 million and thus significantly exceed the revenue guidance for the full year 2022 published in the 2021 Annual Report. Initially, only slight growth compared to the previous year ( 68.3 million) was assumed.

In light of price hikes some of which have been significant and material bottlenecks, the Management Board is reiterating its original earnings guidance of a slightly lower EBITDA level than in the previous year.

