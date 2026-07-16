EQS-Adhoc: Delignit AG extends lease agreement for Bellotti S.p.A.’s Rail and Marine business unit and raises revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Delignit AG extends lease agreement for Bellotti S.p.A.’s Rail and Marine business unit and raises revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year



16-Jul-2026 / 07:55 CET/CEST

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As before, the lease agreement covers exclusively the Rail and Marine business units of the long-established Italian company Bellotti S.p.A. and has now been extended beyond the term originally scheduled to end on 31 July 2026, until 31 January 2027. The extension takes into account the ongoing restructuring proceedings under Italian law involving Bellotti S.p.A., which, according to current estimates, are expected to continue until autumn 2026. Delignit AG still intends to examine the conditions and possibilities for a permanent takeover of the Rail and Marine business unit in the course of the second half of 2026. No decision has yet been taken in this regard.



The half-yearly report is scheduled for publication on Thursday, 13 August 2026, on which date a digital earnings call will also be held. Registration will be available from the end of July on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section.



About the Delignit Group:



The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.

Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO2-neutral throughout its entire life cycle, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to non-regenerative materials. Its use not only improves the ecological footprint of customers' products, but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the "Boost Your Sustainability" initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Discover more about this commitment at www.delignit-sustainability.de/ The company, which is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has been in existence for over 200 years.



Further information is available online at



Contact:

Delignit AG

Königswinkel 2-6

32825 Blomberg

Tel. +49 5235 966-352

Fax +49 5235 966-351

eMail: ir@delignit.com Blomberg, 16 July 2026. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological hardwood-based products and system solutions, has extended its existing lease agreement with Bellotti S.p.A. for the Rail and Marine business unit until 31 January 2027. Owing to the additional revenue contribution from the lease extension and, in parallel, the recent return to stronger momentum from the Delignit Group’s core business, the Executive Board is raising the revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year to €68 million (previously: €66 million). The profitability guidance remains unchanged and continues to anticipate a stable EBITDA margin of 7 to 8 %. This expectation is based on an overall stable trend in the key target markets, even though the market environment remains characterised by uncertainties.As before, the lease agreement covers exclusively the Rail and Marine business units of the long-established Italian company Bellotti S.p.A. and has now been extended beyond the term originally scheduled to end on 31 July 2026, until 31 January 2027. The extension takes into account the ongoing restructuring proceedings under Italian law involving Bellotti S.p.A., which, according to current estimates, are expected to continue until autumn 2026. Delignit AG still intends to examine the conditions and possibilities for a permanent takeover of the Rail and Marine business unit in the course of the second half of 2026. No decision has yet been taken in this regard.The half-yearly report is scheduled for publication on Thursday, 13 August 2026, on which date a digital earnings call will also be held. Registration will be available from the end of July on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section.The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO-neutral throughout its entire life cycle, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to non-regenerative materials. Its use not only improves the ecological footprint of customers' products, but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the "Boost Your Sustainability" initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Discover more about this commitment at www.delignit-sustainability.de/ The company, which is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has been in existence for over 200 years.Further information is available online at www.delignit.com Contact:Delignit AGKönigswinkel 2-632825 BlombergTel. +49 5235 966-352Fax +49 5235 966-351eMail: ir@delignit.com



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