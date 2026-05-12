EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: CEO Succession at Delivery Hero

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Delivery Hero SE: CEO Succession at Delivery Hero



12-May-2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Berlin, May 12, 2026 – Today, Niklas Östberg, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN:DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) has agreed with the Supervisory Board to step down as CEO upon completion of a succession process by March 31, 2027 at the latest. The Supervisory Board will initiate a search process for a successor shortly with the aim to complete the process by year end 2026. Until a new CEO has been installed, Mr. Östberg will continue in his position as CEO and lead the current strategic review process and the M&A processes associated therewith with full support of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board. ************* Investor Relations Enquiries ir@deliveryhero.com Media Enquiries press@deliveryhero.com Responsible Person for this Publication: Andrea Ferraz Estrada VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



End of Inside Information

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