Delivery Hero Aktie

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WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

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12.05.2026 12:45:53

EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: CEO Succession at Delivery Hero

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Delivery Hero SE: CEO Succession at Delivery Hero

12-May-2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, May 12, 2026 – Today, Niklas Östberg, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN:DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) has agreed with the Supervisory Board to step down as CEO upon completion of a succession process by March 31, 2027 at the latest. The Supervisory Board will initiate a search process for a successor shortly with the aim to complete the process by year end 2026. Until a new CEO has been installed, Mr. Östberg will continue in his position as CEO and lead the current strategic review process and the M&A processes associated therewith with full support of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board.

 

*************

Investor Relations Enquiries

ir@deliveryhero.com

 

Media Enquiries

press@deliveryhero.com

 

Responsible Person for this Publication:

Andrea Ferraz Estrada

VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

 



End of Inside Information

12-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2325956

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2325956  12-May-2026 CET/CEST

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