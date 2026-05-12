Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
|
12.05.2026 12:45:53
EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: CEO Succession at Delivery Hero
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Berlin, May 12, 2026 – Today, Niklas Östberg, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN:DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) has agreed with the Supervisory Board to step down as CEO upon completion of a succession process by March 31, 2027 at the latest. The Supervisory Board will initiate a search process for a successor shortly with the aim to complete the process by year end 2026. Until a new CEO has been installed, Mr. Östberg will continue in his position as CEO and lead the current strategic review process and the M&A processes associated therewith with full support of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board.
*************
Investor Relations Enquiries
ir@deliveryhero.com
Media Enquiries
press@deliveryhero.com
Responsible Person for this Publication:
Andrea Ferraz Estrada
VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
End of Inside Information
12-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2325956
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2325956 12-May-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!