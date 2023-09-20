EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE confirms negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia

20.09.2023 17:09:42

Delivery Hero SE confirms negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia

Delivery Hero SE confirms negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia

Delivery Hero SE confirms negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia

Berlin, September 20, 2023

Berlin, September 20, 2023 Delivery Hero SE (Delivery Hero or the Company, ISIN DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) confirms negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected Southeast Asia markets covering Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. The negotiations are in their preliminary stages and it is uncertain and subject to various open points whether this will lead to a definitive agreement. The purchase consideration for the entire transaction is still under negotiation. In any event, if an agreement is reached, approval of the Supervisory Board, which is still outstanding, will need to be obtained for execution of any definitive agreement. If signed, the transaction is expected to be subject to certain conditions including obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals in the relevant jurisdictions.

 

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

 

