EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE confirms negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal

Delivery Hero SE confirms negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia



20-Sep-2023 / 17:09 CET/CEST

Delivery Hero SE confirms negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia

Berlin, September 20, 2023 Delivery Hero SE (Delivery Hero or the Company, ISIN DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) confirms negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected Southeast Asia markets covering Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. The negotiations are in their preliminary stages and it is uncertain and subject to various open points whether this will lead to a definitive agreement. The purchase consideration for the entire transaction is still under negotiation. In any event, if an agreement is reached, approval of the Supervisory Board, which is still outstanding, will need to be obtained for execution of any definitive agreement. If signed, the transaction is expected to be subject to certain conditions including obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals in the relevant jurisdictions.

