EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE may redeem convertible bonds in H1 2026 using proceeds from a USD 1.5bn increase of its term loans subject to certain conditions

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Bond redemption/Capital measures / Significant loan agreement

Delivery Hero SE may redeem convertible bonds in H1 2026 using proceeds from a USD 1.5bn increase of its term loans subject to certain conditions



05-March-2026 / 17:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delivery Hero may redeem convertible bonds in H1 2026 using proceeds from a USD 1.5bn increase of its term loans subject to certain conditions

Berlin, 5 March 2026 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER), today announces the launch of a syndication in relation to a USD 1.5 billion incremental term facility with a final maturity date of 30 June 2032 (the “New Term Facility”).

Subject to the successful funding of the New Term Facility, the Company intends to use the net proceeds for the following purposes:

To repay the convertible bonds due 30 April 2026 (ISIN: DE000A3MP429) with an outstanding principal amount of EUR 56 million in full at their scheduled maturity.

Subject to market conditions and the approval of the convertible bond buyback by the management and supervisory boards, to fund a tender offer to repurchase for cash its convertible bonds due 23 January 2027 (ISIN: DE000A254Y92) with an outstanding principal amount of EUR 540 million.

The proceeds not used for convertible bond repayments or buybacks in H1 2026 will increase the Company’s financial flexibility and be used for general corporate purposes – which may include additional convertible bond buybacks in the future – as well as cash on balance sheet.

The Company continues to proactively manage its financial liabilities with a focus on its maturity profile and cost of debt.

Further announcements regarding the result of the syndication and potential tender offer to repurchase convertible bonds will be made when due.

***

Investor Relations Enquiries

Christoph Bast

Head of Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com

Media Enquiries

Corporate Communications Team

press@deliveryhero.com

Disclaimer: This release may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

Responsible Person for this Publication:

Christoph Bast

Head of Investor Relations