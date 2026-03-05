Delivery Hero Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE may redeem convertible bonds in H1 2026 using proceeds from a USD 1.5bn increase of its term loans subject to certain conditions
|
Delivery Hero may redeem convertible bonds in H1 2026 using proceeds from a USD 1.5bn increase of its term loans subject to certain conditions
Berlin, 5 March 2026 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER), today announces the launch of a syndication in relation to a USD 1.5 billion incremental term facility with a final maturity date of 30 June 2032 (the “New Term Facility”).
Subject to the successful funding of the New Term Facility, the Company intends to use the net proceeds for the following purposes:
The proceeds not used for convertible bond repayments or buybacks in H1 2026 will increase the Company’s financial flexibility and be used for general corporate purposes – which may include additional convertible bond buybacks in the future – as well as cash on balance sheet.
The Company continues to proactively manage its financial liabilities with a focus on its maturity profile and cost of debt.
Further announcements regarding the result of the syndication and potential tender offer to repurchase convertible bonds will be made when due.
Investor Relations Enquiries
Christoph Bast
Head of Investor Relations
ir@deliveryhero.com
Media Enquiries
Corporate Communications Team
press@deliveryhero.com
Disclaimer: This release may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
Responsible Person for this Publication:
Christoph Bast
Head of Investor Relations
