Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
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24.09.2026 09:11:33
EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Niklas Östberg to continue as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of Delivery Hero SE beyond 31 March 2027
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Niklas Östberg to continue as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of Delivery Hero SE beyond 31 March 2027
Berlin, 24 September 2026 – Niklas Östberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero SE (the Company) today have agreed that Mr. Östberg will not step down but instead continue to serve as CEO of the Company beyond 31 March 2027 (contrary to the ad hoc announcement dated May 12, 2026). The joint decision for a continuation of Mr. Östberg reflects the fundamentally changed situation of the Company following the ongoing takeover offer and is based on Mr. Östberg’s current, existing service agreement which has a term until April 30, 2029.
Disclaimer
This announcement is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Delivery Hero SE or of any of its subsidiaries.
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
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Investor Relations
ir@deliveryhero.com
Media Inquiries
press@deliveryhero.com
Person responsible for this publication:
Andrea Ferraz Estrada
VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
End of Inside Information
24-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Str. 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
|EQS News ID:
|2404372
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2404372 24-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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