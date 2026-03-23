EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE sells foodpanda business in Taiwan to Grab

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units

Delivery Hero SE sells foodpanda business in Taiwan to Grab



23-March-2026 / 07:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 23 March 2026 - Today, Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of its foodpanda business in Taiwan to Grab Holdings Limited (“Grab”) (the “Transaction”). The purchase price that will be paid in cash in exchange for the transfer of Delivery Hero’s sole operational subsidiary in Taiwan, Foodpanda Taiwan Co., Ltd., amounts to USD 600 million on a cash and debt free basis, subject to certain adjustments. Closing is expected to occur in the second half of 2026, subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals, including merger control approval. The parties agreed to appropriate deal protections, including a break fee arrangement, to ensure strong alignment to close the Transaction.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Transaction to repay debt to enhance its capital structure and for general corporate purposes.

The foodpanda business in Taiwan generated a GMV of EUR 1.5 billion1 and positive adjusted EBITDA (before the allocation of group costs) in the full-year 2025.2

(1) Exchange rate of 1 EUR = 35.2 TWD.

(2) Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure GMV and adjusted EBITDA, as well as related information, the Company refers to the corresponding definition included in its 2024 Annual Report in chapter “A. Group Profile” of the Combined Management Report, which has been published on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

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Investor Relations Enquiries

Christoph Bast

Head of Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com

Media Enquiries

Corporate Communications Team

press@deliveryhero.com

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

Responsible Person for this Publication:

Christoph Bast

Head of Investor Relations