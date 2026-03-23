Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
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23.03.2026 07:44:25
EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE sells foodpanda business in Taiwan to Grab
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
Berlin, 23 March 2026 - Today, Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of its foodpanda business in Taiwan to Grab Holdings Limited (“Grab”) (the “Transaction”). The purchase price that will be paid in cash in exchange for the transfer of Delivery Hero’s sole operational subsidiary in Taiwan, Foodpanda Taiwan Co., Ltd., amounts to USD 600 million on a cash and debt free basis, subject to certain adjustments. Closing is expected to occur in the second half of 2026, subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals, including merger control approval. The parties agreed to appropriate deal protections, including a break fee arrangement, to ensure strong alignment to close the Transaction.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Transaction to repay debt to enhance its capital structure and for general corporate purposes.
The foodpanda business in Taiwan generated a GMV of EUR 1.5 billion1 and positive adjusted EBITDA (before the allocation of group costs) in the full-year 2025.2
(1) Exchange rate of 1 EUR = 35.2 TWD.
(2) Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure GMV and adjusted EBITDA, as well as related information, the Company refers to the corresponding definition included in its 2024 Annual Report in chapter “A. Group Profile” of the Combined Management Report, which has been published on the Company’s Investor Relations website.
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Investor Relations Enquiries
Christoph Bast
Head of Investor Relations
ir@deliveryhero.com
Media Enquiries
Corporate Communications Team
press@deliveryhero.com
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
Responsible Person for this Publication:
Christoph Bast
Head of Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
23-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2295578
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2295578 23-March-2026 CET/CEST
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