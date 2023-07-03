|
EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE adjusts guidance after investor withdraws from purchase of LogPark in Leipzig
Langen, 3 July 2023. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("DEMIRE" or the "Company") has been informed by the purchaser of the LogPark logistics property in Leipzig for approximately EUR 121 million ("Property") that the purchaser withdraws from the purchase agreement and intends not to complete the transaction.
DEMIRE considers the withdrawal from the purchase agreement to be unfounded and will therefore consider legal action against it. However, the Company does not currently expect the transaction to be completed in 2023. As a result, the company will probably still generate rental income from the property in the entire 2023 financial year.
Against this background, the Management Board of the Company has decided today to adjust the guidance for the 2023 financial year. Taking into account the additional rental income from the property for the second half of 2023, the Management Board now expects rental income of EUR 74.5 million to EUR 76.5 million (previously EUR 71 million to EUR 73 million) and Funds from Operations I (FFO I after tax, before minorities) of EUR 33 million to EUR 35 million (previously EUR 30 million to EUR 32 million) for 2023.
