22.03.2023 11:00:27

EQS-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE: 2022 dividend

EQS-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Dividend
Dermapharm Holding SE: 2022 dividend

22-March-2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with the amended version of Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse
(Market Abuse Regulation, "MAR")

Dermapharm Holding SE: 2022 dividend

Grünwald, 22 March 2023 At its meeting today, the Board of Management of Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) resolved to propose to the Company's Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be held on 14 June 2023, the distribution of a dividend for the 2022 financial year amounting to EUR 1.05 per no-par value share carrying dividend rights (previous year: EUR 2.17 per share).

The proposed dividend corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 56.5 million (previous year: EUR 116.8 million). This represents a distribution ratio of 42% of the expected consolidated profit or loss of EUR 134.2 million. The distribution ratio in financial year 2021 was 56%. The Board of Management's goal in reducing the distribution ratio as compared to the previous financial year is to ensure that financial liabilities can be repaid quickly.

The proposal for the appropriation of net retained earnings is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, which will resolve on the matter at its meeting to discuss the annual financial statements on 27 March 2023.

Note: Consolidated profit or loss is an alternative performance measure that is not defined in international accounting standards. Dermapharm Holding SE defines consolidated profit or loss as follows: consolidated net profit or loss for the year/period (after financing interest and taxes) excluding non-controlling interests. It represents the amount remaining after deducting all operating expenses, interest and taxes from the Company's total revenue. It is a key indicator of how successfully the Company has performed in a given period.

>End of ad hoc disclosure<

Contact

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Britta Hamberger
Tel.: +49 (0)89 64186-233
E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com

22-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 64 86-0
E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8
WKN: A2GS5D
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1589203

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1589203  22-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589203&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dermapharm Holding SEmehr Nachrichten