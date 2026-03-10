EQS-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE resolves public share buyback offer for up to 4,300,000 shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks/Capital measures / Share buybacks

Dermapharm Holding SE resolves public share buyback offer for up to 4,300,000 shares



10-March-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST

NOT TO BE TRANSMITTED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTIONS IN WHICH SUCH TRANSMISSION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT NOTES AT THE END OF THIS AD-HOC NOTIFICATION.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)

Grünwald, Germany, 10 March 2026 – The Management Board of Dermapharm Holding SE (the "Company") (ISIN DE000A2GS5D8 / WKN A2GS5D) resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the Company and on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 14 June 2023, to make a public share buyback offer to the shareholders of Dermapharm Holding SE for a total of up to 4,300,000 shares (representing approximately 7.99% of the share capital of the Company) at an offer price of EUR 42.00 per share. The repurchased shares are intended to be cancelled.

The acceptance period commences on 11 March 2026 at 00:00 hours (CET) and ends, subject to an extension by the Company, on 24 March 2026 at 24:00 hours (CET). If more than 4,300,000 shares are tendered for repurchase into the offer, acceptances will be taken into account on a pro-rata basis in the ratio of 4,300,000 shares to the total number of shares tendered for repurchase by the shareholders. Further details of the public share buyback offer are included in the offer document, which will be published on the website of Dermapharm Holding SE (https://ir.dermapharm.de) under the heading “Investor Relations – Share – Share Buyback – 2026” and, thereafter, in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) at www.bundesanzeiger.de.

