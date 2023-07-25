|
25.07.2023 19:43:35
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank decided to resume share buybacks of up to 450 million in 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Upon receipt of all requisite supervisory approvals the Management Board of Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) has decided today to initiate a share repurchase program of up to 450 million which is envisaged to start in August and to be completed before year end 2023. All required regulatory disclosures will be made before the actual commencement of the share repurchase program.
