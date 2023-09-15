15.09.2023 14:45:26

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: DBAG agrees strategic partnership with ELF Capital Group, expanding its range of flexible financing solutions

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: DBAG agrees strategic partnership with ELF Capital Group, expanding its range of flexible financing solutions

15-Sep-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG DBAG agrees strategic partnership with ELF Capital Group, expanding its range of flexible financing solutions
 

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG, ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) has entered into a partnership with ELF Capital Group, thereby expanding its range of flexible financing solutions for mid-market companies to include private debt. For this purpose, DBAG will acquire a majority stake in ELF Capital Group, which includes ELF Capital Advisory GmbH based in Frankfurt/Main. The parties have agreed not to disclose terms of the transaction, to the extent legally possible.

ELF Capital Advisory GmbH advises funds providing flexible private debt financings to established, market-leading medium-sized enterprises with a geographical focus on the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region, the Benelux countries and Scandinavia. The partnership with DBAG offers both companies the potential to generate rapid and sustainable growth, and to realise synergies.

DBAG intends to invest 100 million euros in ELF Capital funds as a limited partner, similar to DBAGs established practice of co-investing alongside DBAG funds.

Within the scope of the partnership, Christian Fritsch, founder and Managing Partner of ELF Capital Advisory GmbH, and Managing Partner Florian Wimpff will retain responsibility for the private debt business, and will continue to actively contribute to the company's development. Going forward, ELF Capital Advisory GmbH will be supported by the two members of DBAGs Board of Management, Messrs Tom Alzin and Jannick Hunecke. The company will also benefit from DBAGs operating and financial resources, as well as from its investor relationships and business network.

Supplementing DBAGs product range by adding private debt financing requires an extension of DBAGs corporate object. DBAGs Board of Management will submit the corresponding amendment to the Memorandum and Articles of Association to DBAGs General Meeting, for the passing of a resolution.

Closing of the transaction and first-time consolidation of ELF Capital Group are envisaged for the first quarter of the financial year 2023/2024 subject, in particular, to the amendment of DBAGs corporate object.

The transaction provides for a gradual increase in DBAGs stake in ELF Capital Group to 100 per cent over the next five years. According to DBAGs current assessment, derived from the purchase agreement, the present value of the initial investment amounts to 12.2 million euros. The total purchase price for the increase in the stake to 100 per cent will depend upon ELF Capital Groups further business development.
 

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 15 September 2023

 

Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations


Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Managing Director
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
E-Mail: Roland.Rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365


End of Inside Information

15-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1727597

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1727597  15-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1727597&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Analysen

14.08.23 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10.08.23 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Baader Bank
10.08.23 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.07.23 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
17.05.23 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG 31,70 -0,47% Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Großer Verfallstag: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX legt vor dem Wochenende zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wechselte am Nachmittag die Richtung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich schwächer. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen