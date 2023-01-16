EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year significantly higher year-on-year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year significantly higher year-on-year



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT) Gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year significantly higher year-on-year

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) expects to post gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year (1 October to 31 December 2022) which will be significantly higher than the result for the same quarter of the previous financial year. In line with DBAG's business model, net gains and losses on measurement and disposal is a key driver of consolidated net income; hence, the respective figure for the first quarter of 2022/2023 is also expected to significantly exceed the comparable quarterly result for the previous financial year 2021/2022.

DBAG has not yet concluded the valuation of its portfolio as at 31 December 2022. Even though the interim financial statements have not yet been prepared, earnings expectations of portfolio companies for 2023 provide an indication for a clearly positive value contribution overall. Hence, DBAG anticipates gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal in a range between 30 and 40 million euros. The respective figure for the first quarter of the previous financial year amounted to -10.9 million euros; at that time, the positive value contribution from the operating performance of the portfolio companies was more than offset by negative effects from the capital market.

Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are no indication for the results of the financial year as a whole; this also applies when comparing a single quarter with the same quarter of the previous financial year. Results of individual periods may differ strongly, even in the case of consecutive periods. DBAG is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 31 December 2022, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 9 February 2023.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 16 January 2023

Issued by: Roland Rapelius, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

