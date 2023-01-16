|
16.01.2023 11:01:35
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year significantly higher year-on-year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT) Gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year significantly higher year-on-year
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) expects to post gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year (1 October to 31 December 2022) which will be significantly higher than the result for the same quarter of the previous financial year. In line with DBAG's business model, net gains and losses on measurement and disposal is a key driver of consolidated net income; hence, the respective figure for the first quarter of 2022/2023 is also expected to significantly exceed the comparable quarterly result for the previous financial year 2021/2022.
DBAG has not yet concluded the valuation of its portfolio as at 31 December 2022. Even though the interim financial statements have not yet been prepared, earnings expectations of portfolio companies for 2023 provide an indication for a clearly positive value contribution overall. Hence, DBAG anticipates gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal in a range between 30 and 40 million euros. The respective figure for the first quarter of the previous financial year amounted to -10.9 million euros; at that time, the positive value contribution from the operating performance of the portfolio companies was more than offset by negative effects from the capital market.
Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are no indication for the results of the financial year as a whole; this also applies when comparing a single quarter with the same quarter of the previous financial year. Results of individual periods may differ strongly, even in the case of consecutive periods. DBAG is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 31 December 2022, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 9 February 2023.
The Board of Management
Frankfurt/Main, 16 January 2023
Issued by: Roland Rapelius, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Managing Director
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone +49 69 95787-365
Mobile +49 151 26663172
Roland.Rapelius@dbag.de
16-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1535823
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1535823 16-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Analysen
|20.10.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.07.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.10.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.07.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.10.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.07.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.22
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|29,60
|-0,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX freundlich -- Wegen des Martin-Luther-King-Days bleibt Wall Street geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten freundlich in die neue Woche. Am US-Börsenmarkt wird nach verlängertem Wochenende erst am Dienstag wieder gehandelt. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.