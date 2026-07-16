EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Adjusted forecast for the financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Adjusted forecast for the financial year 2026



16-Jul-2026 / 12:01 CET/CEST

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Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Adjusted forecast for the financial year 2026

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”) has today adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2026 and now expects a net asset value (“NAV”) per DBAG share outstanding at the end of the financial year 2026 to range from 32 to 36 euros (previously: 36 to 40 euros). DBAG now expects EBITA in Fund Investment Services in the financial year 2026 to be between 9 and 11 million euros (previously: 5 and 9 million euros).

DBAG’s NAV and DBAG’s consolidated net income are mainly determined by the valuation of its portfolio. Both metrics are impacted as of the reporting date primarily by the development of the valuation multiples of the peer companies.

The gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal from DBAG’s portfolio for the first half of the year (1 January to 30 June 2026) are expected to be around minus 50 million euros. In the corresponding first half of the previous financial year (1 January to 30 June 2025), the gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal totaled around 20 million euros.

DBAG is currently preparing its interim financial statements as of 30 June 2026. The half-yearly financial report will be published on 6 August 2026.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt am Main, 16 July 2026



Contact:

Brigitte Friedrich-HaackDirector Shareholder RelationsEmail: brigitte.friedrich-haack@dbag.deTelephone: +49 69 95787 293