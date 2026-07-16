Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie

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WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7

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16.07.2026 12:01:44

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Adjusted forecast for the financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Adjusted forecast for the financial year 2026

16-Jul-2026 / 12:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Adjusted forecast for the financial year 2026

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”) has today adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2026 and now expects a net asset value (“NAV”) per DBAG share outstanding at the end of the financial year 2026 to range from 32 to 36 euros (previously: 36 to 40 euros). DBAG now expects EBITA in Fund Investment Services in the financial year 2026 to be between 9 and 11 million euros (previously: 5 and 9 million euros).

DBAG’s NAV and DBAG’s consolidated net income are mainly determined by the valuation of its portfolio. Both metrics are impacted as of the reporting date primarily by the development of the valuation multiples of the peer companies.

The gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal from DBAG’s portfolio for the first half of the year (1 January to 30 June 2026) are expected to be around minus 50 million euros. In the corresponding first half of the previous financial year (1 January to 30 June 2025), the gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal totaled around 20 million euros.

DBAG is currently preparing its interim financial statements as of 30 June 2026. The half-yearly financial report will be published on 6 August 2026.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt am Main, 16 July 2026
 

Contact:

Brigitte Friedrich-Haack
Director Shareholder Relations
Email: brigitte.friedrich-haack@dbag.de
Telephone: +49 69 95787 293


End of Inside Information

16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23
EQS News ID: 2366920

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2366920  16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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