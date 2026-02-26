Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
|
26.02.2026 16:17:13
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG resolves prolongation of current share buyback
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Frankfurt am Main, 26 February 2026
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG resolves prolongation of current share buyback
Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Art. 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The management board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG („DBAG“) (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) has resolved with the consent of the supervisory board today to extend the share buyback program that began on 3 March 2025 beyond 2 March 2026 until no later than 31 July 2026 in order to reach by that date at the latest the total volume of the current and now extended share buyback program of up to EUR 20 million (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) that was first communicated on 20 February 2025.
The management board, with the approval of the supervisory board granted on 20 February 2025, had resolved to implement a share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 20 million over a period of up to one year. The execution of the program began on 3 March 2025. The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program from 3 March 2025 up to and including 24 February 2026 amounted to 568,100 shares. The total volume of buybacks amounted to EUR 14,177,451.48. The extension resolved today is intended to achieve the total volume of the current and now extended share buyback program of EUR 20 million (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) until no later than 31 July 2026.
However, a maximum of 800,000 shares shall still be acquired under the current and now extended share buyback program, corresponding to approximately 4.25 percent of DBAG’s current share capital. The respective purchase price per share (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) under this share buyback program will continue to not exceed 90 percent of the net asset value per share as published in DBAG’s most recent quarterly statement.
The repurchase of treasury shares will be suspended for a period of one week before and after DBAG’s annual general meeting scheduled for 2 June 2026.
The share buyback will continue to be carried out by a credit institution via the stock exchange in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the European Commission. The repurchased shares may still be used for any purpose permitted by law.
Further details of the share buyback program will continue to be published on the DBAG website (https://www.dbag.de) in the “Shareholder Relations – Share Buyback Program” section. DBAG will also continue to provide regular updates on the progress of the share buyback program on this website. DBAG continuously reserves the right to suspend or terminate the share buyback program at any time.
Contact:Brigitte Friedrich-Haack
Director Shareholder Relations
E-Mail: brigitte.friedrich-haack@dbag.de
Telefon: +49 69 95787 293
End of Inside Information
26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2282348
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2282348 26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
