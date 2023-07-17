EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Stake in R+S sold unexpected contribution to DBAGs third quarter 2022/2023 net income of 14 million euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Stake in R+S sold unexpected contribution to DBAGs third quarter 2022/2023 net income of 14 million euros



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG; ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT) envisages an additional, unexpected contribution to net income of approximately 14 million euros in the third quarter of 2022/2023 (1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023). The background to this is the sale of the R+S Group (R+S) by DBAG to NOKERA AG (NOKERA), which was agreed today. The proceeds received by DBAG from the disposal exceed the fair value of the investment held by DBAG in R+S in DBAG's last published half-yearly financial report (as at 31 March 2023). The closing of the transaction is, among other things, subject to the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office. It is intended that DBAG will invest part of the proceeds from the sale in a stake in NOKERA.

Against this background and considering the business development in the first half of the year, DBAG has specified its forecast for the 2022/2023 financial year as follows: The company now expects to reach the upper half of the previous forecast range for the 2022/2023 financial year. The annual forecast, last confirmed on 11 May 2023, anticipated a net asset value as at 30 September 2023 of between 610 and 715 million euros and a net income for the financial year 2022/2023 of between 85 and 115 million euros.

The quarterly statement as at 30 June 2023 will be published on 10 August 2023. This will take into account the unexpected value contribution from this transaction. The net asset value as at 30 June 2023 and the result for the third quarter of the current financial year may be influenced by further positive or negative effects from the valuation of the other portfolio companies and other findings in the course of the preparation of the financial statements. A comparison with the result of the same quarter of the previous year will only be meaningful to a limited extent. This was extraordinarily low, mainly due to burdens on the capital markets following a sharp rise in Inflation rates.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 17 Juli 2023

Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

