09.12.2025 16:00:43

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Share buybacks a regular annual component of its refined capital allocation principles and in 2026 share buybacks of €500 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Deutsche Börse AG: Share buybacks a regular annual component of its refined capital allocation principles and in 2026 share buybacks of €500 million

09-Dec-2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As part of its strategy, “Leading the Transformation”, the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG has decided to refine its capital allocation principles. Going forward, the company intends to complement the dividend distribution with regular annual share buybacks. The volume and timing of the share buybacks will be decided on an annual basis, with the volume being subject to the expected level of excess liquidity. This refinement reflects the company’s continued strong growth outlook and the expected increase in operating leverage.

In this context, the Executive Board has resolved to implement a share buyback program of €500 million in 2026 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The share buyback program is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Börse AG on 14 May 2024 to buyback own shares. The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the safe harbour rules set out in Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).  The repurchased shares are to be cancelled.

Contact:
Ingrid Haas
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Phone: +49 69 211 1 32 17

E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com


End of Inside Information

09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0
E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A2LQJ75
WKN: 581005, A2LQJ7
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2242546

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2242546  09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

