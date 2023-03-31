EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Eigenheim Union exceeds forecast consolidated net income for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

Deutsche Eigenheim Union exceeds forecast consolidated net income for 2022



31-March-2023 / 11:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

According to preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, the forecast for the 2022 consolidated result is expected to be exceeded. The consolidated profit is expected to double to EUR 1 million.



"The improved consolidated annual result shows that the Eigenheim Union Group is consistently continuing on its growth path. The 2023 financial year is also off to a good start. In the period from December 2022 to March 2023, a total of 42 residential units were placed in a double-digit sales volume. In addition, we have expanded the range of our building materials trade to include complete photovoltaic systems and heat pumps in order to meet the high demand. We now offer our customers a complete package of affordable housing combined with affordable and sustainable energy generation."



The full annual report is expected to be published in June 2023.



About Eigenheim Union Group

Eigenheim Union Group specialises in the realisation of affordable and sustainable housing in the Berlin metropolitan region. Ready-to-move-in homes for owner-occupiers and capital investors are built in attractive locations. All value-added processes are standardised and covered by the experienced team of the Eigenheim Union Group.

- Revenues increase to approx. 8 million EUR- Consolidated profit rises to approx. 1 million EUR- Expansion of building materials trade for affordable and sustainable energy production