Deutsche Euroshop Aktie
WKN: 748020 / ISIN: DE0007480204
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04.11.2026 18:43:13
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop refines its revenue forecast and raises its earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Euroshop SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Deutsche EuroShop refines its revenue forecast and raises its earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year
Hamburg, 4 November 2026 – As part of the ongoing preparation of the nine-month figures as at 30 September 2026, the Executive Board of Deutsche EuroShop SE has reassessed its expectations for the 2026 financial year based on current business performance.
Higher rents, proceeds from tenant settlements and a slight decline in costs have resulted in a net operating income (NOI) approximately €3 million higher than originally planned.
Furthermore, one-off other operating income of approximately €4 million arising from the release of provisions for expected land transfer tax liabilities in connection with acquisitions in the 2023 financial year is having a positive impact on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which is now expected to exceed the previous forecast.
Furthermore, due to the rise in interest rates and the continued high level of cash and cash equivalents, the Executive Board expects interest income to be approximately €4 million higher than originally planned.
Taken together, these effects lead to a higher forecast for earnings before tax (EBT), excluding valuation gains or losses, than previously projected.
Funds from Operations (FFO) are also expected to exceed the previous forecast. The one-off effect arising from the release of provisions for land transfer tax liabilities is not taken into account in the calculation.
Against this background, the Executive Board of Deutsche EuroShop SE is refining its revenue forecast and raising its forecasts for EBIT, EBT excluding valuation gains and FFO for the 2026 financial year.
The new forecast is as follows:
End of Inside Information
04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop SE
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-29
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204
|WKN:
|748020
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736
|EQS News ID:
|2428638
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2428638 04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
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|0,62%
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