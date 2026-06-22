Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A14KRD / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
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22.06.2026 20:32:43
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG: Daniel Löhken appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Dr Kai Gregor Klinger appointed new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board/Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Potsdam, Germany, 22 June 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG (the “Company”) (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | Ticker symbol: DKG) will appoint Mr Daniel Löhken, currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board, to the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective from 1 July 2026 for a term of three years. The appointment is made as part of a structured succession process, as Kyrill Turchaninov will step down from the Management Board as scheduled effective from 31 July 2026. Mr Löhken will resign from his mandate on the Supervisory Board effective from 30 June 2026. With effect from 1 July 2026, the Supervisory Board will elect one of its members, Dr Kai Gregor Klinger, as its new Chairman. Mr Sebastian Wasser remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Contact:
Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG
Mr. Kyrill Turchaninov
CFO
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Tel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599
E-Mail: kt@deutsche-konsum.de
End of Inside Information
22-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG
|Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076599
|E-mail:
|kt@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2351378
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2351378 22-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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