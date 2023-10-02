02.10.2023 18:23:39

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Repayment of loan receivable from principal shareholder outstanding

02-Oct-2023 / 18:23 CET/CEST
Potsdam, 2 October 2023 - The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) informs that the planned repayment by 30 September 2023 of a loan from the principal shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA has not yet been made.  The outstanding loan receivable currently amounts to EUR 62.5 million.

DKR is engaged in constructive and intensive negotiations with Obotritia Capital KGaA to reach a solution for the full and timely repayment of the loan. The possible liquidation of collateral received and the provision of further collateral are also being examined.

Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mr. Christian Hellmuth
CFO
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de


