|
02.10.2023 18:23:39
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Repayment of loan receivable from principal shareholder outstanding
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Potsdam, 2 October 2023 - The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) informs that the planned repayment by 30 September 2023 of a loan from the principal shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA has not yet been made. The outstanding loan receivable currently amounts to EUR 62.5 million.
DKR is engaged in constructive and intensive negotiations with Obotritia Capital KGaA to reach a solution for the full and timely repayment of the loan. The possible liquidation of collateral received and the provision of further collateral are also being examined.
Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mr. Christian Hellmuth
CFO
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
End of Inside Information
02-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076599
|E-mail:
|ch@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1739563
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1739563 02-Oct-2023 CET/CEST
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|5,28
|-6,71%
