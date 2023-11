EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Sebastian Wasser new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DKR

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Sebastian Wasser new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DKR



14-Nov-2023 / 10:27 CET/CEST

Potsdam, 14 November 2023 - On the evening of 13 November 2023, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) elected Mr Sebastian Wasser as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr Rolf Elgeti, remains a member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee. There were no other changes to the Supervisory Board. Contact:



Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Christian Hellmuth

CFO

Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b

14482 Potsdam

Telefon +49 331 74 00 76 517

Fax: +49 331 74 00 76 599

E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de



