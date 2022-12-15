Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
15.12.2022 13:52:46

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT proposes dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the financial year 2021/2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Deutsche Konsum REIT proposes dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the financial year 2021/2022

15-Dec-2022 / 13:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Deutsche Konsum REIT proposes dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the financial year 2021/2022

Broderstorf, 15 December 2022 - Today, having completed the audit of the annual financial statements for the financial year 2021/2022 ended on 30 September 2022 and after approval by the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3), decided to submit a dividend proposal of EUR 0.48 per share to the Annual General Meeting.

The dividend proposal is thus below the previous minimum forecast of EUR 0.60 per share, but 20% above the last dividend of EUR 0.40 per share.

Background for the reduced dividend proposal is a more cautious accounting and the formation of hidden reserves to cushion possible future risks due to the overall economic environment, which is difficult to forecast.

Kontakt:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Herr Christian Hellmuth
Finanzvorstand (CFO)
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Telefon +49 331 74 00 76 517
Fax:   +49 331 74 00 76 520
E-Mail:  ch@deutsche-konsum.de

15-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1514199

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1514199  15-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514199&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Nachrichten