|
15.12.2022 13:52:46
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT proposes dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the financial year 2021/2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Deutsche Konsum REIT proposes dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the financial year 2021/2022
Broderstorf, 15 December 2022 - Today, having completed the audit of the annual financial statements for the financial year 2021/2022 ended on 30 September 2022 and after approval by the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3), decided to submit a dividend proposal of EUR 0.48 per share to the Annual General Meeting.
The dividend proposal is thus below the previous minimum forecast of EUR 0.60 per share, but 20% above the last dividend of EUR 0.40 per share.
Background for the reduced dividend proposal is a more cautious accounting and the formation of hidden reserves to cushion possible future risks due to the overall economic environment, which is difficult to forecast.
Kontakt:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
15-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|August-Bebel-Straße 68
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076520
|E-mail:
|ch@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1514199
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1514199 15-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!