EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT proposes dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the financial year 2021/2022

Deutsche Konsum REIT proposes dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the financial year 2021/2022



15-Dec-2022 / 13:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Deutsche Konsum REIT proposes dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the financial year 2021/2022

Broderstorf, 15 December 2022 - Today, having completed the audit of the annual financial statements for the financial year 2021/2022 ended on 30 September 2022 and after approval by the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3), decided to submit a dividend proposal of EUR 0.48 per share to the Annual General Meeting.

The dividend proposal is thus below the previous minimum forecast of EUR 0.60 per share, but 20% above the last dividend of EUR 0.40 per share.

Background for the reduced dividend proposal is a more cautious accounting and the formation of hidden reserves to cushion possible future risks due to the overall economic environment, which is difficult to forecast.

