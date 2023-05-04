EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT reduces FFO target for financial year 2022/2023 to EUR 36 to 39 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast

Deutsche Konsum REIT reduces FFO target for financial year 2022/2023 to EUR 36 to 39 million



04-May-2023 / 14:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Deutsche Konsum REIT reduces FFO target for financial year 2022/2023 to EUR 36 to 39 million

Potsdam, 4 May 2023 - The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR" or Company) (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has updated its guidance for the current financial year and reassessed its FFO target today. Accordingly, the Management Board now expects funds from operations ("FFO") of between EUR 36 and 39 million for the current financial year 2022/2023, thus reducing the previous guidance (EUR 40 to 44 million) by around 10%.

The reason for the reduction of the FFO target is, on the one hand, the general situation on the real estate transaction market and the current high spreads between supply and demand prices, because of which the Company has not pursued significant new acquisitions in the first half of the financial year that were anticipated before. On the other hand, the general rise in interest rates affects the FFO, as it results in increased interest expenses for parts of the financial liabilities (those which are subject to variable interest rates, as well as for current new financing and refinancing agreements, which are now concluded at higher interest rate levels).



Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Christian Hellmuth

Finanzvorstand (CFO)

August-Bebel-Str. 68

14482 Potsdam

Telefon +49 331 74 00 76 517

Fax: +49 331 74 00 76 520

E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de