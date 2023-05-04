04.05.2023 14:17:43

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT reduces FFO target for financial year 2022/2023 to EUR 36 to 39 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast
Deutsche Konsum REIT reduces FFO target for financial year 2022/2023 to EUR 36 to 39 million

04-May-2023 / 14:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Deutsche Konsum REIT reduces FFO target for financial year 2022/2023 to EUR 36 to 39 million

Potsdam, 4 May 2023 - The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR" or Company) (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has updated its guidance for the current financial year and reassessed its FFO target today. Accordingly, the Management Board now expects funds from operations ("FFO") of between EUR 36 and 39 million for the current financial year 2022/2023, thus reducing the previous guidance (EUR 40 to 44 million) by around 10%.

The reason for the reduction of the FFO target is, on the one hand, the general situation on the real estate transaction market and the current high spreads between supply and demand prices, because of which the Company has not pursued significant new acquisitions in the first half of the financial year that were anticipated before. On the other hand, the general rise in interest rates affects the FFO, as it results in increased interest expenses for parts of the financial liabilities (those which are subject to variable interest rates, as well as for current new financing and refinancing agreements, which are now concluded at higher interest rate levels).
 

Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Christian Hellmuth
Finanzvorstand (CFO)
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Telefon +49 331 74 00 76 517
Fax:   +49 331 74 00 76 520
E-Mail:  ch@deutsche-konsum.de



End of Inside Information

04-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1624851

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1624851  04-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624851&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Nachrichten