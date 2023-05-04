|
04.05.2023 14:17:43
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT reduces FFO target for financial year 2022/2023 to EUR 36 to 39 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast
Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Deutsche Konsum REIT reduces FFO target for financial year 2022/2023 to EUR 36 to 39 million
Potsdam, 4 May 2023 - The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR" or Company) (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has updated its guidance for the current financial year and reassessed its FFO target today. Accordingly, the Management Board now expects funds from operations ("FFO") of between EUR 36 and 39 million for the current financial year 2022/2023, thus reducing the previous guidance (EUR 40 to 44 million) by around 10%.
The reason for the reduction of the FFO target is, on the one hand, the general situation on the real estate transaction market and the current high spreads between supply and demand prices, because of which the Company has not pursued significant new acquisitions in the first half of the financial year that were anticipated before. On the other hand, the general rise in interest rates affects the FFO, as it results in increased interest expenses for parts of the financial liabilities (those which are subject to variable interest rates, as well as for current new financing and refinancing agreements, which are now concluded at higher interest rate levels).
Contact:
End of Inside Information
04-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|August-Bebel-Straße 68
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076520
|E-mail:
|ch@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1624851
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1624851 04-May-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT reduces FFO target for financial year 2022/2023 to EUR 36 to 39 million (EQS Group)
|
04.05.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT reduziert FFO-Ziel für das Geschäftsjahr 2022/2023 auf EUR 36 bis 39 Millionen (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, sell (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Delta Invest GmbH, Pledge of 55,072 shares (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Delta Invest GmbH, Verpfändung von 55.072 Aktien (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Delta Invest GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Delta Invest GmbH, buy (EQS Group)