Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.10.2022 17:12:47

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group raises its forecast for earnings and cash flow in 2022 based on preliminary results for the third quarter

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group raises its forecast for earnings and cash flow in 2022 based on preliminary results for the third quarter

17-Oct-2022 / 17:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On a preliminary basis, Lufthansa Group almost doubled revenue year-on-year to 10.1 billion euros in the third quarter of 2022 (previous year: 5.2 billion euros). Adjusted EBIT1 amounted to around 1.1 billion euros (previous year: 251 million euros), including an impact from strikes of around 70 million euros.

In the third quarter, Lufthansa Group generated Adjusted free cash flow of around 400 million euros on a preliminary basis (previous year: 43 million euros). Net debt decreased to around 6.2 billion euros in the third quarter (June 30, 2022: 6.4 billion euros). Net pension liabilities declined to around 2.1 billion euros (June 30, 2022: 2.8 billion euros) due to the further increase in the discount rate.

Based on the positive development in the third quarter, the current booking situation, which continues to reflect strong demand for air travel in the coming months and the expectation of another record result from Lufthansa Cargo in 2022, Lufthansa Group is raising its forecast for the full year, excluding currently unforeseen circumstances. It now expects to be able to achieve an Adjusted EBIT of over 1 billion euros. The Group also expects an Adjusted Free Cash Flow of over 2 billion euros in 2022.

The Group will present its final quarterly results on October 27, 2022.

Adjusted EBIT is not an indicator according to IFRS. Information on the calculation of Adjusted EBIT is available in the Annual Report 2021 of Deutsche Lufthansa AG



Contact:
Dennis Weber - Vice President Investor Relations
+49 69 696 28000

17-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 696 28000
Fax: +49 (0)69 696 90990
E-mail: investor.relations@dlh.de
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
ISIN: DE0008232125, DE0008232125
WKN: 823212
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1465343

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1465343  17-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1465343&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lufthansa AGmehr Nachrichten