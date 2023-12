EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group remains sole shareholder in Lufthansa Technik

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group remains sole shareholder in Lufthansa Technik



The Executive Board of the Lufthansa Group decided today not to pursue the previous plans for the sale of a minority stake in Lufthansa Technik. The growth plans developed in recent months are to be implemented independently, without the involvement of another shareholder in Lufthansa Technik.



