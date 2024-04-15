|
15.04.2024 15:49:12
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group reports impact of strikes on results and adjusts full-year outlook accordingly
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
On a preliminary basis, the Lufthansa Group recorded an Adjusted EBIT1 loss of EUR 849 million in the first quarter of 2024 (previous year: loss of EUR 273 million). The loss was higher than expected due to various strikes, both by different employee groups within the Group and by employees at system partners, which impacted earnings by around EUR 350 million. The Group’s Adjusted free cash flow was positive at EUR 305 million, mainly due to continued high inflows from advance ticket payments.
The Group expects that the operating result in the second quarter will be lower than in the previous year. The result for the second quarter is expected to be negatively impacted by an additional around EUR 100 million because of the effects that the now settled wage disputes, particularly at Lufthansa Airlines, had on short-term demand for travel bookings and ongoing conflicts at Austrian Airlines. In addition, the ramp-up of capacity in the second quarter is forecasted to be slightly lower than originally planned to support improvements in punctuality for the customers and because of delays in new aircraft deliveries. Overall, incoming bookings are in line with original expectations, especially for the summer holiday months, supporting the Group’s forecast for the second half of the year. In the second half of the year, the result is expected to be higher than in the previous year.
Adj. EBIT of around EUR 2.2 billion is now expected for the year as a whole (previously: stable earnings development compared to EUR 2,682 million in the previous year). Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be at least EUR 1 billion (previously: at least EUR 1.5 billion). The as yet unforeseeable effects of the recent escalation of the Middle East conflict and further geopolitical uncertainties pose risks to the Group's full year financial outlook.
The Group will provide further details on the financial outlook when it publishes its final results for the first quarter on 30 April.
1 Adjusted EBIT is not an indicator according to IFRS. Information on the calculation of Adjusted EBIT is available in the Annual Report 2023 of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.
End of Inside Information
15-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer Str. 151-153
|50672 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 696 28000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 696 90990
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@dlh.de
|Internet:
|www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
|ISIN:
|DE0008232125, DE0008232125
|WKN:
|823212
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1880643
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1880643 15-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lufthansa AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15.04.24
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,7% auf 17.892 Pkt - Lufthansa mit leichter Erholung (Dow Jones)
|
15.04.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Lufthansa auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 6,90 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
15.04.24
|Lufthansa: Tarifstreit führt zu hohen Verlusten im ersten Quartal (Spiegel Online)
|
15.04.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Lufthansa sehr schwach nach neuer Gewinnprognose (dpa-AFX)
|
15.04.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX legt letztendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|ROUNDUP: Streiks machen Gewinnziel der Lufthansa zunichte - Aktie sackt ab (dpa-AFX)
|
15.04.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Abwärtstrend bei Lufthansa nach neuer Gewinnprognose intakt (dpa-AFX)
|
15.04.24
|WDH: Streiks machen Gewinnziel der Lufthansa zunichte - Aktie sackt ab (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Lufthansa AGmehr Analysen
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Buy
|UBS AG
|08.04.24
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Buy
|UBS AG
|08.04.24
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Buy
|UBS AG
|15.03.24
|Lufthansa Buy
|UBS AG
|08.03.24
|Lufthansa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.24
|Lufthansa Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.24
|Lufthansa Buy
|UBS AG
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.04.24
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.03.24
|Lufthansa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.03.24
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.04.24
|Lufthansa Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.04.24
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.03.24
|Lufthansa Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.03.24
|Lufthansa Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.03.24
|Lufthansa Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lufthansa AG
|6,61
|-3,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Nahen Osten droht: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt etwas schwächer -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Märkte tendieren letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Montag leichte Verluste. Der DAX erwischte hingegen einen guten Start in die neue Handelswoche. An den US-Börsen ging es abwärts. Die asiatischen Märkte gaben am Montag überwiegend ab, in Shanghai ging es jedoch bergauf.