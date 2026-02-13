pbb Aktie
WKN: 801900 / ISIN: DE0008019001
|
13.02.2026 12:26:23
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG publishes guidance for the 2026 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Garching, 13 February 2026
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG have completed the planning process for the 2026 financial year. They expect to achieve an annual profit before taxes (IFRS, Group) of EUR 30 million to EUR 40 million and an operating income of EUR 375 million to EUR 425 million in the 2026 financial year due to an expected Real Estate Finance portfolio volume of EUR 27 billion to EUR 28 billion. This guidance is also due to a more lingering than expected recovery of the commercial real estate financing markets in Europe as well as the costs for the exit from the US business, which may presumably only be gradually compensated.
Contact:
Sebastian Zehrer
Head of Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 11841
Email: Sebastian.Zehrer@pfandbriefbank.com
End of Inside Information
13-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
|E-mail:
|info@pfandbriefbank.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
|WKN:
|801900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate BSX; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2276296
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2276296 13-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!