EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG publishes guidance for the 2026 financial year

Garching, 13 February 2026

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG have completed the planning process for the 2026 financial year. They expect to achieve an annual profit before taxes (IFRS, Group) of EUR 30 million to EUR 40 million and an operating income of EUR 375 million to EUR 425 million in the 2026 financial year due to an expected Real Estate Finance portfolio volume of EUR 27 billion to EUR 28 billion. This guidance is also due to a more lingering than expected recovery of the commercial real estate financing markets in Europe as well as the costs for the exit from the US business, which may presumably only be gradually compensated.



