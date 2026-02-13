pbb Aktie

13.02.2026 12:26:23

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG publishes guidance for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG publishes guidance for the 2026 financial year

13-Feb-2026 / 12:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garching, 13 February 2026
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG have completed the planning process for the 2026 financial year. They expect to achieve an annual profit before taxes (IFRS, Group) of EUR 30 million to EUR 40 million and an operating income of EUR 375 million to EUR 425 million in the 2026 financial year due to an expected Real Estate Finance portfolio volume of EUR 27 billion to EUR 28 billion. This guidance is also due to a more lingering than expected recovery of the commercial real estate financing markets in Europe as well as the costs for the exit from the US business, which may presumably only be gradually compensated. 

Contact:
Sebastian Zehrer
Head of Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 11841
Email: Sebastian.Zehrer@pfandbriefbank.com


End of Inside Information

13-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
E-mail: info@pfandbriefbank.com
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
ISIN: DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
WKN: 801900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate BSX; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 2276296

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2276296  13-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

