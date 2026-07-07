EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post exceeds Q2 expectations and raises full-year 2026 earnings guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter

Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post exceeds Q2 expectations and raises full-year 2026 earnings guidance



07-Jul-2026 / 15:14 CET/CEST

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Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Deutsche Post AG exceeds Q2 expectations and raises full-year 2026 earnings guidance

Management today assessed the preliminary group results for the month of June and Q2 2026 and has adjusted the earnings outlook for the full year 2026.

Business development in the second quarter showed continued growth in demand and, consequently, positive earnings momentum for the Group, particularly in the DHL Express division. Compared with the prior year quarter, which had been impacted by customs and other trade policy conditions, the Group recorded a return to significant revenue growth. In addition, the reduced cost base resulting from the Fit for Growth measures continued to have a positive effect across the Group, leading to Q2 earnings rising more strongly than market expectation.

Preliminary results for Q2 2026 are as follows:

Group revenue increased by more than 10% in Q2 2026 year-over-year.

Group EBIT reached around EUR 1,850 million (prior year: EUR 1,429 million), corresponding to a year-over-year increase of around 29%.

DHL Express reported EBIT of around EUR 1,195 million in Q2, significantly above the prior-year figure (EUR 730 million, which included EUR -30 million Cost of Change), reflecting a very favorable operating leverage effect of the return to weight growth. Results are further supported by around EUR 150 million driven by capacity constraints in the air freight market.

DHL Global Forwarding generated EBIT of around EUR 240 million, including an estimated positive effect of low-to-mid double-digit million from successfully managing market disruptions (prior year: EUR 196 million, including EUR -19 million Cost of Change).

DHL Supply Chain recorded earnings of around EUR 305 million. The prior-year result of EUR 348 million included positive non-recurring effects of EUR 54 million.

DHL eCommerce reported EBIT of around EUR 50 million, slightly below the prior-year level (EUR 56 million, including EUR -8 million Cost of Change). In the Q2 EBIT, a non-recurring positive effect of around EUR 20 million related to M&A in Iberia was offset by other negative non-recurring items.

Post & Parcel Germany achieved EBIT of around EUR 135 million (prior year: EUR 166 million).

In light of the recent earnings momentum and assuming no further worsening of the geopolitical situation, management has decided to raise its outlook for the full year 2026 as follows:

Reported Group EBIT is now expected to exceed EUR 6.5 billion (previously: > EUR 6.2 billion).

Expected EBIT for the DHL divisions has been increased to more than EUR 5.9 billion (previously: > EUR 5.6 billion). The outlook remains unchanged for Post & Parcel Germany (EBIT > EUR 900 million) and for Group Functions (around EUR -400 million).

The full Q2 2026 report will be published as scheduled on August 5, 2026.



Financial indicators:

Explanations of these financial indicators are available in the 2025 DHL Group Annual Report (see page 34f) which is published on the company's website at the link below:

DHL-Group-Annual-Report-2025.pdf

Contact:Martin ZiegenbalgEVP Investor RelationsTel: +49 (0)228-189-63000