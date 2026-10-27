EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 2026 Guidance raised again, EBITDA up to EUR 440 Million expected

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 2026 Guidance raised again, EBITDA up to EUR 440 Million expected



27-Oct-2026 / 08:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



2026 Guidance raised again, EBITDA up to EUR 440 Million expected

WTI oil prices remain at elevated levels

Q3 revenue of approximately EUR 110 million expected, realized WTI oil price of USD 87 per barrel

New guidance: Revenue of EUR 340 to 360 million (previous base case EUR 300 to 320 million) EBITDA of EUR 420 to 440 million (previous base case EUR 380 to 400 million)

New guidance assumes a WTI oil price of USD 95 per barrel for November and December 2026, resulting in an expected average realized WTI oil price of approximately USD 88 per barrel for the full year

Strong production performance confirms the revised strong production expectations announced in August

Net production of approximately 23,500 BOEPD in Q3, approximately 26,000 BOEPD expected in Q4, and average full-year production expected to exceed 19,000 BOEPD

Drilling program: 23 operated and nine non-operated wells on production as of the end of September

Capital expenditure program of approximately EUR 330 million

No further sales of Almonty shares since mid-July 2026



End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



Explanatory part



Deutsche Rohstoff AG is once again raising its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the 2026 financial year, driven by persistently high oil prices and the continued strong operating performance of its US subsidiaries. The most recent guidance increase was announced in early August.



The average WTI oil price in the third quarter was approximately USD 87 per barrel. Based on the recent strength in oil prices and the assumption of a WTI oil price of USD 95 per barrel for November and December, the Group expects an average realized WTI oil price of approximately USD 88 per barrel for the full year. The Henry Hub Natural Gas price is assumed to average approximately USD 3 per thousand cubic feet for the remainder of the year, with an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12.



Production from the wells brought online to date has predominantly exceeded original expectations, confirming the upwardly revised production forecasts announced in August following the implementation of the optimized completion design. At the same time, execution of the expanded drilling program announced in August continues according to plan.



Deutsche Rohstoff AG now expects revenue of EUR 340 to 360 million and EBITDA of EUR 420 to 440 million for 2026.



Previous guidance for 2026: Base case, WTI USD 75 per barrel: Revenue of EUR 300 to 320 million; EBITDA of EUR 380 to 400 million

Higher-price scenario, WTI USD 85 per barrel: Revenue of EUR 320 to 340 million; EBITDA of EUR 400 to 420 million

The expected EBITDA of approximately EUR 430 million at the midpoint of the guidance range comprises approximately EUR 270 million from ongoing oil and gas operations and approximately EUR 160 million from the sale of shares in Almonty Industries through mid-July 2026. No further Almonty shares have been sold since then.

Production confirms high expectations



Deutsche Rohstoff AG generated revenue of approximately EUR 110 million in the third quarter of 2026. Average net production in the third quarter amounted to approximately 23,500 BOEPD. A further increase to approximately 26,000 BOEPD is expected in the fourth quarter. As a result, average full-year production is expected to exceed 19,000 BOEPD for the first time.



The wells brought online to date continue to confirm the positive production trend observed over recent months. Production results are predominantly in line with the upwardly revised expectations announced in August. These revisions were primarily based on the positive experience with the optimized completion design, which has resulted in higher productivity from the new wells. Some wells have even exceeded these revised expectations, while others commenced production slightly later than planned.



Overall, average full-year production is expected to remain within the guidance range announced in August and exceed 19,000 BOEPD for the first time. The wells brought online this year by the US subsidiary 1876 Resources have produced an average of approximately 85,000 barrels of oil during their first 90 days of production, normalized to a two-mile lateral length. The 14 wells brought online over the past eight weeks also confirm this very positive trend.

Largest drilling program in company history on track



Deutsche Rohstoff AG remains on track to successfully complete the largest drilling program in its history, with capital expenditures of approximately EUR 330 million for new wells (the midpoint of a range of EUR 320 to 340 million, compared with the previous range of EUR 310 to 330 million).



Capital expenditures incurred to date are currently approximately 3% above the original budget. This is primarily attributable to higher diesel prices over the course of the year, which have increased completion costs. By expanding the drilling program early, starting in April, a substantial portion of the work was completed before the more pronounced increase in costs.



By the end of September, 23 of the 32 operated wells planned for 2026, as well as nine non-operated wells, had already been brought into production. Two additional operated wells commenced production by mid-October. Another five wells have already been drilled and are scheduled to be brought online during November. The remaining two wells are currently being drilled and are expected to commence production by year-end, in line with the existing schedule.



Since early April, up to three drilling rigs have been operating simultaneously. Currently, one drilling rig remains active for 1876 Resources. Upon completion of the program, approximately 128 miles (206 kilometers) of wellbore will have been drilled in the Niobrara, Teapot and, for the first time, Turner formations.



The addition of six wells in August, higher working interests, longer horizontal laterals and the optimized completion design are enabling a significant increase in production volumes. Results to date have largely confirmed the upwardly revised production forecasts announced in August.



While a substantial portion of the additional production will already contribute in 2026, the majority of the production contribution from the final two wells will be realized in 2027.



The Group's current oil hedge book, including October, covers approximately 1.8 million barrels of oil with maturities extending through the end of 2028, at an average hedging price of approximately USD 73 per barrel.



For the full year 2026, hedging losses of approximately USD 16 million are expected and have already been incorporated into the guidance. A substantial portion of these losses relates to hedging transactions entered into before the increase in oil prices in early March 2026.



For the definition of EBITDA, please refer to Deutsche Rohstoff AG's website at https://rohstoff.de/en/apm.

Mannheim, 27 October 2026

27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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