EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Consolidated Financial Statements, Dividend Proposal and Guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Other

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Consolidated Financial Statements, Dividend Proposal and Guidance



22-Apr-2026 / 13:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Consolidated Financial Statements, Dividend Proposal and Guidance

Dividend proposal for the 2025 fiscal year of EUR 2.25 per share, up 13% year-on-year

Share buyback program of up to EUR 7.5 million planned

First Guidance for 2027: revenue of EUR 280 to 300 million and EBITDA of EUR 210 to 230 million in the base scenario with an oil price of USD 75 per barrel

2026 guidance unchanged: base case revenue of EUR 260 to 280 million and EBITDA of EUR 290 to 310 million



End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



Explanatory Notes



Deutsche Rohstoff AG today published its audited consolidated financial statements for 2025. The preliminary figures (see press release dated 10 March 2026) were fully confirmed. The annual report for the 2025 fiscal year of the Deutsche Rohstoff Group is available on the company’s website at www.rohstoff.de.



Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO, said: „As announced, we closed the 2025 fiscal year at the upper end of our guidance range for revenue and EBITDA, while also growing oil and gas reserves and building additional financial strength over the past year. Since March 2026, we have been using this foundation to significantly accelerate our drilling program and respond decisively to the attractive market environment. This ability to respond is a clear strategic advantage: We can turn rising oil prices into additional production, cash flow, and earnings faster than many competitors, thereby creating above-average value for our shareholders.“



Henning Döring, CFO, added: “The strong cash flow generated in 2025 and the significantly improved liquidity position provide a solid foundation for a near-term doubling of investments. At the same time, through a combination of a higher dividend and share buybacks, we are consistently advancing our shareholder-friendly capital return policy and substantially increasing shareholder returns. Meanwhile, we maintain the financial flexibility to continue funding the rapid growth of our oil and gas business from internal resources.”

Dividend and Share Buyback



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 2.25 per share (previous year: EUR 2.00 per share) to the Annual General Meeting, thereby continuing the steady increase in dividends. In addition, the Executive Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, plans to buy back shares with a total volume of up to EUR 7.5 million within the next twelve months.



Based on the proposed dividend of EUR 2.25 per share and the planned share buyback program totaling EUR 7.5 million, the total shareholder return amounts to approximately EUR 3.82 per share (previous year: EUR 2.82 per share). This represents an increase of approximately 35%.

Outlook for 2026/2027



The significant increase in the guidance for the 2026 fiscal year, published on 1 April 2026, is confirmed. In the base case scenario, the Executive Board continues to expect revenue of EUR 260 to 280 million and EBITDA of EUR 290 to 310 million, based on price assumptions of USD 75 for WTI, USD 3.50 for natural gas, and a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15.



In the elevated scenario, revenue of EUR 290 to 310 million and EBITDA of EUR 320 to 340 million are expected, based on assumptions of USD 85 for WTI, USD 4.00 for natural gas, and an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15.



The guidance is based in particular on the significant expansion of the drilling program with an investment volume of approximately EUR 215 to 235 million, as well as other operating income of approximately EUR 100 million from the partial sale of the stake in Almonty Industries.



For the 2027 fiscal year, the Executive Board expects revenue of EUR 280 to 300 million and EBITDA of EUR 210 to 230 million in the base scenario. In the upside scenario, revenue of EUR 310 to 330 million and EBITDA of EUR 230 to 250 million are expected. The price assumptions correspond to the 2026 guidance.

Consolidated figures confirm preliminary results



In the 2025 fiscal year, Deutsche Rohstoff Group generated revenue of EUR 195.1 million (guidance: EUR 170 to 190 million; previous year: EUR 235.4 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 132.0 million (guidance: EUR 115 to 135 million; previous year: EUR 167.6 million) in the 2025 fiscal year.



Consolidated net income after minority interests amounted to EUR 28.9 million, or EUR 6.03 per share (previous year: EUR 50.2 million, or EUR 10.26 per share). Since the 2021 fiscal year, the financial results have thus consistently been in line with or slightly above the published guidance.



Cash and cash equivalents (bank balances and current securities) increased significantly to EUR 69.3 million (previous year: EUR 19.7 million), while net financial liabilities were reduced to approximately EUR 146 million (previous year: EUR 157 million). The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 1.1 (previous year: 0.9). The equity ratio remained at a solid level of 38% (previous year: 43%).



Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 130.0 million in 2025 (previous year: EUR 143.6 million). Cash expenditures in oil and gas wells and infrastructure came to EUR 107.3 million (previous year: EUR 185.3 million). Given the reduced investment activity, a significantly positive operating free cash flow of EUR 23.9 million resulted (previous year: EUR -40.7 million). Operating free cash flow does not include payments received or made from short-term financial management.



The Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG will hold a German webcast at 11:00 a.m. and an English webcast at 2:00 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, 23 April 2026, to discuss the results of the 2025 fiscal year. Interested investors can register here for the German-speaking call and here for the English-speaking call.



For the definition of the term EBITDA, please refer to the Deutsche Rohstoff AG website here.

Mannheim, 22 April 2026 22-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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