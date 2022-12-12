EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Further raise of 2022 guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Further raise of 2022 guidance



12-Dec-2022 / 16:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Further raise of 2022 guidance



Oil and gas production in Q4 higher than expected

Revenue and EBITDA 2022 around 7% above forecast of 14 October

Forecast 2023 and outlook 2024 unchanged

EBTIDA increases by a further ca. EUR 10 million



Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff Group recorded higher oil production in the current quarter than expected in October. The four US-subsidiaries produced an average of over 9,650 BOEPD (barrels of oil equivalent per day) in the first 11 months of 2022. Compared to 30 September (9,339 BOEPD), this represents an increase in expected total production of about 110,000 BOE.

The increase in revenue is mainly due to higher production volumes from the existing wells in Colorado, as well as very high initial production from the wells in Utah, which started production in Q4. Some additional wells in Utah will start production in H1 2023. In Wyoming, the wells were also all able to produce at or above plan.



Forecast 2022 (increase)

Sales of EUR 163 to 168 million (previous forecast EUR 152 to 157 million)

EBITDA EUR 138 to 143 million (previously EUR 128 to 133 million)



Forecast 2023 (unchanged)

For 2023, the Company confirms the forecast as follows:

Base scenario

Group sales: EUR 140 to 160 million

EBITDA: EUR 110 to 125 million

Increased price scenario

Group sales: EUR 155 to 175 million

EBITDA: EUR 125 to 140 million

The assumptions for the basis of the forecast remain unchanged at a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12 EUR/USD, a Natural Gas price of USD 4, and a WTI price of USD 75 in the base scenario and USD 85 in the increased price scenario.

For 2024, the Executive Board continues to expect sales above EUR 120 million and EBITDA above EUR 100 million. This is based on only 4 additional net wells at Cub Creek until mid-2023, non-operated wells in Utah until mid-2023 and the already contractually secured Occidental joint venture.

For a definition of the term EBITDA, please refer to the Deutsche Rohstoff AG website at https://rohstoff.de/en/apm/.



Mannheim, 12 December 2022



Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO

Phone +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de