Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie

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WKN DE: A0XYG7 / ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

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22.07.2026 23:58:04

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Increase in 2026 Guidance: EBITDA of approximately EUR 365 million expected

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Increase in 2026 Guidance: EBITDA of approximately EUR 365 million expected

22-Jul-2026 / 23:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Increase in 2026 Guidance: EBITDA of approximately EUR 365 million expected
 
  • 5 million Almonty Industries shares sold; pre-tax earnings contribution of approximately EUR 65 million realized
  • 2026 EBITDA guidance under the base case increased to EUR 355 to 375 million (previously EUR 290 to 310 million)


End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:

Explanatory part

Deutsche Rohstoff AG is again raising its guidance for the 2026 financial year. The adjustment is driven by a further partial sale of its shareholding in Almonty Industries, which generated a pre-tax earnings contribution of approximately EUR 65 million. The earnings contribution represents the sales proceeds less the book value of the shares sold and therefore increases EBITDA, the key earnings metric underlying the Company's guidance, by the corresponding amount. The average selling price per Almonty share is just under 16 USD for the 5 million shares.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG now expects EBITDA of EUR 355 to 375 million for the 2026 financial year under its base case scenario (previously EUR 290 to 310 million). The revenue guidance remains unchanged at EUR 260 to 280 million. The base case scenario continues to assume an average oil price of USD 75 per barrel, a Natural Gas price of USD 3.50 per mcf, and an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15.

Following the partial sale, Deutsche Rohstoff AG continues to hold 5.5 million Almonty Industries shares and convertible bond receivables and loan receivables and loans.

For the definition of the term EBITDA, please refer to the Deutsche Rohstoff AG website at https://rohstoff.de/en/apm.
Mannheim, 22 July 2026
 

22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: info@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NNSQCX28FWBW79
EQS News ID: 2370286

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2370286  22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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