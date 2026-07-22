Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYG7 / ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
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22.07.2026 23:58:04
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Increase in 2026 Guidance: EBITDA of approximately EUR 365 million expected
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Increase in 2026 Guidance: EBITDA of approximately EUR 365 million expected
End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:
Explanatory part
Deutsche Rohstoff AG is again raising its guidance for the 2026 financial year. The adjustment is driven by a further partial sale of its shareholding in Almonty Industries, which generated a pre-tax earnings contribution of approximately EUR 65 million. The earnings contribution represents the sales proceeds less the book value of the shares sold and therefore increases EBITDA, the key earnings metric underlying the Company's guidance, by the corresponding amount. The average selling price per Almonty share is just under 16 USD for the 5 million shares.
Deutsche Rohstoff AG now expects EBITDA of EUR 355 to 375 million for the 2026 financial year under its base case scenario (previously EUR 290 to 310 million). The revenue guidance remains unchanged at EUR 260 to 280 million. The base case scenario continues to assume an average oil price of USD 75 per barrel, a Natural Gas price of USD 3.50 per mcf, and an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15.
Following the partial sale, Deutsche Rohstoff AG continues to hold 5.5 million Almonty Industries shares and convertible bond receivables and loan receivables and loans.
For the definition of the term EBITDA, please refer to the Deutsche Rohstoff AG website at https://rohstoff.de/en/apm.
Mannheim, 22 July 2026
22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|E-mail:
|info@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76
|WKN:
|A0XYG7
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900NNSQCX28FWBW79
|EQS News ID:
|2370286
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2370286 22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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