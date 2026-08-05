EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Increase of 2026 and 2027 Guidance and Expansion of Drilling Program; 2026 EBITDA increases to up to EUR 400 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Increase of 2026 and 2027 Guidance and Expansion of Drilling Program; 2026 EBITDA increases to up to EUR 400 million



05-Aug-2026 / 16:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Increase of 2026 and 2027 Guidance and Expansion of Drilling Program; 2026 EBITDA increases to up to EUR 400 million

Oil production from 2026 wells to date significantly above expectations

1876 Resources expands its 2026 drilling program by six wells to a total of 32 gross wells

Annual production of 18,500 to 20,000 BOEPD expected (previously 17,000 to 18,000 BOEPD)

Production in the second half of 2026 and at year-end expected to be approximately 24,000 to 26,000 BOEPD (70% oil) New base case guidance: 2026 revenue of EUR 300 to 320 million (previously EUR 260 to 280 million) 2026 EBITDA of EUR 380 to 400 million (previously EUR 355 to 375 million) 2027 revenue of EUR 320 to 340 million (previously EUR 280 to 300 million) 2027 EBITDA of EUR 240 to 260 million (previously EUR 210 to 230 million) Base case price assumptions: WTI USD 75; Natural Gas USD 3.50; EUR/USD 1.15

The Group’s 2026 capital expenditure increases to EUR 320 million, driven by six additional wells, higher working interests in previously planned wells, longer laterals and higher costs associated with the optimized completion design

An impairment charge on wells in Colorado will reduce the half-year result by approximately EUR 15 million



End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



Explanatory part



Deutsche Rohstoff AG is raising its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the 2026 and 2027 financial years. This is attributable to production from wells brought online to date exceeding expectations, as well as the addition of six wells to the 2026 drilling program.



Revenue of EUR 300 to 320 million in 2026 under the base scenario will be generated entirely from the Oil & Gas business. EBITDA of up to EUR 400 million consists of approximately EUR 240 million from the Oil & Gas segment, as well as approximately EUR 160 million in other operating income from the partial sale of the Almonty Industries investment.



In addition to the base case, Deutsche Rohstoff AG is also publishing an upside scenario based on WTI of USD 85, natural gas of USD 4.00 and an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15. Under this scenario, the Company expects:

2026 revenue of EUR 320 to 340 million (previously EUR 290 to 310 million)

2026 EBITDA of EUR 400 to 420 million (previously EUR 385 to 405 million)

2027 revenue of EUR 370 to 390 million (previously EUR 310 to 330 million)

2027 EBITDA of EUR 280 to 300 million (previously EUR 230 to 250 million)



Production significantly above expectations



The first four wells of 2026 on the Dillon/Billings Pad, which targeted the Niobrara formation, achieved cumulative production of more than 90,000 barrels per well approximately three months after first production. Production to date is therefore around 35% above the volumes projected for this period.



Between the end of May and the end of July, wells on four additional pads were brought online and have confirmed the positive trend. Several two-mile wells produced more than 1,500 barrels of oil per day during the initial weeks of production, significantly outperforming both the plan and wells drilled in previous years during the early production phase.



On the Malta Pad, Deutsche Rohstoff AG brought three three-mile wells online for the first time, each with a lateral length of approximately 4.8 kilometers. The three wells achieved average peak production of approximately 2,000 barrels of oil per day per well. After one month, their cumulative production was 50% above expectations.

Expansion of the drilling program



In light of these positive developments, Deutsche Rohstoff AG has decided to expand the 2026 drilling program of its US subsidiary, 1876 Resources, by six gross wells to a total of 32 gross wells. The working interest in the additional wells is approximately 84%. Taking their different lateral lengths into account, the 32 operated wells are equivalent to 28 net wells with horizontal laterals of approximately two miles.



The guidance incorporates the expected production contribution from the additional wells based on their currently scheduled commencement of production. The six additional wells are expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2026 and will therefore make only a proportionate contribution to revenue and EBITDA in the 2026 financial year. The majority of their contribution is expected in 2027.



Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, explains: “We have significantly enhanced the design of our wells. These measures have resulted in additional costs of approximately USD 1 million per well. These measures have resulted in additional costs of approximately USD 1 million per well. However, production volumes to date demonstrate that the additional investment is expected to pay off. Based on these compelling results, we have decided to expand the drilling program and drill additional wells.”

Longer productive laterals and higher working interests



In addition to encouraging production performance, several wells were completed with longer horizontal laterals. Some planned wells are being extended to three-mile laterals, while others were drilled slightly beyond the planned two-mile length. As a result, the aggregate lateral length of the original 26 gross wells has increased by 5 to 10%.



A few days ago, the first three-mile “horseshoe” well was also successfully drilled. After extending horizontally for two miles, the well makes a 180-degree turn and continues for the final mile in the opposite direction.



Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s average working interest in the wells planned to date has also increased from 70% to approximately 73%.

Capital expenditure increases



The six additional wells, longer laterals, higher working interests and enhanced completion design will result in higher expected capital expenditure. The 2026 capital expenditure budget for the 32 operated wells, infrastructure investments and nine non-operated wells in Wyoming is expected to amount to EUR 310 to 330 million.



The high degree of flexibility offered by the US subsidiaries continues to allow the development program to be adjusted at short notice in response to market conditions and commodity price developments. The execution of the additional wells remains subject, in particular, to unchanged operating conditions, the availability of service providers and materials, and commodity prices remaining at economically viable levels.

Impairment charge on wells in Colorado



An impairment charge of approximately EUR 18 million will be recognized at the half-year stage against the carrying amounts of wells in the Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) in Colorado. This region was the primary focus of development activity from 2016 to 2021. After accounting for deferred taxes and non-controlling interests, the charge will reduce the Group’s half-year result by approximately EUR 15 million. The impairment is non-cash and therefore has no impact on the Group’s liquidity.



The impairment was prompted by higher costs for workover activities and, in some cases, lower-than-expected production volumes from existing legacy wells. As part of the regular reserve assessment and impairment testing process, the cost structure observed during the preceding months is extrapolated over the remaining productive life of the wells. The recent increase in workover costs therefore resulted in a corresponding adjustment to the carrying amounts.



For the definition of the term EBITDA, please refer to the Deutsche Rohstoff AG website at https://rohstoff.de/en/apm.

Mannheim, 5 August 2026

05-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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