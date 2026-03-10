EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Preliminary figures for 2025: Revenue above forecast, EBITDA at the upper end of guidance range

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

Revenue in 2025 at EUR 195.1 million, 3% above the upper end of the guidance range of EUR 170 to 190 million (previous year: EUR 235.4 million)

EBITDA in 2025 at EUR 132.0 million at the upper end of the guidance range of EUR 115 to 135 million (previous year: EUR 167.6 million)

Consolidated net income of EUR 28.9 million (previous year: EUR 50.2 million)

Earnings per share of EUR 6.03 (previous year: EUR 10.26)

Consolidated equity of around EUR 220 million (previous year: EUR 237.5 million)

Positive operating free cash flow of around EUR 25 million



Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO, says: "Despite significantly lower oil prices, 2025 was another very successful year for Deutsche Rohstoff AG. We were able to further reduce our costs per well and brought some of our best wells to date into production. With stable production from over 225 wells and the good results in 2025, we managed to increase our oil and gas reserves by 46%. We also have every reason to be optimistic about 2026. Ourdrilling program has started, and we can benefit from higher oil prices due to the low hedging ratio to date. Added to this is the very positive development of Almonty Industries.“



Henning Döring, CFO, adds: ”Thanks to further efficiency gains and discipline in the drilling program, we generated a high free cash flow in 2025. Together with the liquidity from the new bond and the strong balance sheet, Deutsche Rohstoff is in an excellent financial position."

Financial development



Deutsche Rohstoff Group generated revenues of EUR 195.1 million in fiscal year 2025 (forecast: EUR 170 to 190 million; previous year: EUR 235.4 million), performing very well in an environment of lower oil prices and a weaker US Dollar. Despite the fact that only ten new wells were brought into production during the 2025 financial year (previous year: 27 new wells, of which 17 were operated by the company and 10 were minority interests (“non-op”)), the volume of oil produced was almost on par with the previous year's figure, which is attributable to the high production base of now more than 225 wells.



The 17% decline in revenue compared to the previous year is primarily due to the lower oil price (-14%) and the weaker USD exchange rate (-4%). The decline was partially offset by strong production volumes and the increased share of oil in production, which now stands at 65% (+5%P vs. previous year), as well as higher realized gas prices (+57%).



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for 2025 amounted to EUR 132.0 million (forecast: EUR 115 to 135 million; previous year: EUR 167.6 million). Exchange rate fluctuations, upfront costs related to the drilling program in the western areas of the Powder River Basin, and the overhaul of numerous older wells, including the largest well pad in Colorado, had a negative impact on earnings of around EUR 10 million. Consolidated net income after minority interests amounted to EUR 28.9 million or EUR 6.03 per share (previous year: EUR 50.2 million or EUR 10.26 per share). Revenue is slightly above and EBITDA at the upper end of the forecast range published in April 2025 (see announcement dated 23 April 2025).



Preliminary operating cash flow amounted to around EUR 135 million in 2025 (previous year: EUR 143.6 million). Expenditures for investments in new wells, infrastructure, and new land acquisitions were significantly lower than in the previous year (EUR 180.4 million) at around EUR 110 million. Operating free cash flow was positive at around EUR 25 million. Equity amounts to EUR 220.4 million (previous year: EUR 237.5 million). As of December 31, 2025, the Group had cash and cash equivalents (bank balances and current securities) of around EUR 65.2 million (previous year: EUR 19.7 million) at its disposal. Net debt fell from EUR 157 million as of 31 December 2024 to around EUR 150 million. The debt ratio (net financial liabilities in relation to EBITDA) was 1.1 (previous year: 0.9). The equity ratio fell to 38% (previous year: 43%) due to the balance sheet expansion resulting from the bond issue in November 2025 and the weaker US Dollar.



Operating expenses fell to EUR 43.3 million (previous year: EUR 44.9 million). Per barrel, operating costs were slightly higher than in 2024 as a whole at USD 9.90/BOE (31 December 2024: USD 9.00/BOE). Depreciation and amortization for oil and gas production facilities fell slightly to USD 16.31/BOE (31 December 2024:USD 16.46/BOE).

Operational development



Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR 45.0 million, EBITDA amounted to EUR 30.3 million, and consolidated net income amounted to approximately EUR 6.9 million.



The four subsidiaries in the USA produced an average of around 13,550 BOE per day in 2025 (previous year: 14,700 BOE per day), corresponding to a total production of 4.94 million BOE (previous year: 5.39 million BOE). 3,199,967 barrels were attributable to crude oil (previous year: 3,245,980 barrels), with the remainder attributable to Natural Gas and condensates. All volumes correspond to the Group's net share. For the full year, USD 64.77/BBL (previous year: USD 73.04/BBL) was realized after hedges for oil. The average realized price after hedges for natural gas was around USD 3.13/mcf (previous year: USD 2.13/mcf). The oil share rose to 65% on an annual average in 2025 (previous year: 60%).



All figures for 2025 are preliminary and unaudited. Deutsche Rohstoff AG expects to publish its audited consolidated financial statements and annual report on 23 April 2026.

Mannheim, 10 March 2026

