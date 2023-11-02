|
02.11.2023 13:15:23
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Telekom AG: Board of Management plans higher dividend for 2023 and buy-backs of Deutsche Telekom shares in 2024
Deutsche Telekom’s Board of Management plans higher dividend for 2023 and buy-backs of Deutsche Telekom shares in 2024
The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG plans to propose to the annual shareholder meeting to increase the dividend for the 2023 financial year to 0.77 euros per dividend-bearing share, up from 0.70 euros per share for the 2022 financial year.
In addition, the Board of Management plans to buy back shares of Deutsche Telekom in 2024 for up to 2 billion euros.
The Board of Management’s plans for this shareholder remuneration are based on business performance in 2023. On November 9, 2023, Deutsche Telekom will report the Group’s financial figures for the first nine months of 2023.
The Supervisory Board will make its decision on the Board of Management’s dividend planning as soon as the definitive business figures for full-year 2023 are available.
A dividend payment based on the final dividend proposal by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year is subject to approval by the shareholders’ meeting and to fulfillment of other legal conditions.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Deutsche Telekom’s dividend policy published at the Capital Markets Day 2021 provides for distribution of between 40 and 60 percent of recurring adjusted earnings per share, with payment of a minimum dividend of 0.60 euros per share. When publishing its financial figures for the first half of the year on August 10, 2023, Deutsche Telekom set a guidance for recurring adjusted earnings per share of over 1.60 euros per share for the 2023 financial year. This guidance is based on the assumption that exchange rates will remain at the same level as in 2022. A dividend of 0.77 euros per share is thus in the middle of the intended payout range. Shareholders eligible for tax credits in Germany will not have to pay tax on their dividends.
At the Capital Markets Day 2021, Deutsche Telekom’s Board of Management had also announced that it would take share buy-backs into consideration in the future. The planned share buy-backs in the coming year amounting to up to 2 billion euros are intended to recoup part of the dilution effect from Deutsche Telekom’s 2021 capital increase. In September 2021, Deutsche Telekom had issued 225 million new shares to Softbank Corp., Japan, by way of a capital increase against contributions in kind, for which it received 45 million shares of its subsidiary T-Mobile US Inc. in return. This takes Deutsche Telekom one step closer to achieving its strategic goal of a long-term majority shareholding in T-Mobile US. As of September 30, 2023, it held a 52.1 percent stake in T-Mobile US.
