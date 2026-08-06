Deutsche Telekom Aktie
WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508
|
06.08.2026 06:26:04
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Telekom AG: Deutsche Telekom increases 2026 share buy-back program by up to 3 billion euros
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Telekom AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Bonn, August 6, 2026
Deutsche Telekom increases 2026 share buy-back program by up to 3 billion euros
Deutsche Telekom is increasing its current 2026 share buy-back program by up to another 3 billion euros by the end of 2026. This move was approved by the Board of Management on August 6, 2026.
In addition to the share buy-back already underway since the start of 2026 with a scope of up to 2 billion euros, the share buy-backs could now reach up to 5 billion euros by the end of the year.
Deutsche Telekom will use the planned additional share buy-backs to address a number of factors currently affecting the Company’s share price performance:
As of August 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom had bought back shares amounting to around 1.2 billion euros under the previous scope of the 2026 share buy-back program of up to 2 billion euros, buying back approximately 42.1 million shares from the market.
The increase just approved in the current share buy-back program can be implemented in one or more tranches in the period between August 10, 2026 and December 22, 2026.
The entire 2026 share buy-back program is based on the authorization of the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 9, 2025, which provides for share buy-backs of up to 10 percent of the share capital until April 8, 2030. On this basis, the majority of the repurchased shares are to be canceled, and a small proportion are to be used in employee remuneration programs.
Legal information
This publication is for information purposes only and in no way constitutes investment advice or an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities of any form.
This information contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and assessments of Deutsche Telekom AG’s Board of Management. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. These statements are not to be understood as guarantees that such expectations will materialize. The future development of Deutsche Telekom AG and its associated companies, as well as the actual results achieved, are dependent on a number of risks and uncertainties and may be materially different from those expressed by the forward-looking statements. Several of these factors are beyond Deutsche Telekom AG’s control and cannot be accurately predicted, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and other market players.
End of Inside Information
06-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)228 181-88880
|Fax:
|+49 (0)228 181-88899
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@telekom.de
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005557508
|WKN:
|555750
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, NYSE, OTC QX, Tokyo, Amsterdam
|LEI Code:
|549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96
|EQS News ID:
|2378274
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2378274 06-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG
|
07.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
07.08.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.26
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.26
|LUS-DAX-Handel aktuell: LUS-DAX schlussendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.26
|Aufschläge in Europa: So entwickelt sich der STOXX 50 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.26
|Aufschläge in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG
|07.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|UBS AG
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|UBS AG
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|UBS AG
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.26
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.11.24
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.11.24
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.10.24
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.10.24
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|28,96
|-0,62%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.