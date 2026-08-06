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06.08.2026 06:26:04

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Telekom AG: Deutsche Telekom increases 2026 share buy-back program by up to 3 billion euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Telekom AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Deutsche Telekom AG: Deutsche Telekom increases 2026 share buy-back program by up to 3 billion euros

06-Aug-2026 / 06:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bonn, August 6, 2026

Deutsche Telekom increases 2026 share buy-back program by up to 3 billion euros

 

Deutsche Telekom is increasing its current 2026 share buy-back program by up to another 3 billion euros by the end of 2026. This move was approved by the Board of Management on August 6, 2026.

In addition to the share buy-back already underway since the start of 2026 with a scope of up to 2 billion euros, the share buy-backs could now reach up to 5 billion euros by the end of the year.

Deutsche Telekom will use the planned additional share buy-backs to address a number of factors currently affecting the Company’s share price performance:

  • Deutsche Telekom’s share price has recently been trading at the lower end of its historical valuation range in terms of the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio).
  • The recent share price performance has frequently been highly volatile.
  • With the extended share buy-back program, Deutsche Telekom can capitalize on this volatility to further reduce the number of shares outstanding.
  • The extended share buy-back will address the low valuation of the share and in doing so increase earnings per share.
  • The financial results and debt ratios offer sufficient leeway at Group level for these additional share buy-backs.

As of August 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom had bought back shares amounting to around 1.2 billion euros under the previous scope of the 2026 share buy-back program of up to 2 billion euros, buying back approximately 42.1 million shares from the market.

The increase just approved in the current share buy-back program can be implemented in one or more tranches in the period between August 10, 2026 and December 22, 2026.

The entire 2026 share buy-back program is based on the authorization of the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 9, 2025, which provides for share buy-backs of up to 10 percent of the share capital until April 8, 2030. On this basis, the majority of the repurchased shares are to be canceled, and a small proportion are to be used in employee remuneration programs.

 

Legal information

This publication is for information purposes only and in no way constitutes investment advice or an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities of any form.

This information contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and assessments of Deutsche Telekom AG’s Board of Management. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. These statements are not to be understood as guarantees that such expectations will materialize. The future development of Deutsche Telekom AG and its associated companies, as well as the actual results achieved, are dependent on a number of risks and uncertainties and may be materially different from those expressed by the forward-looking statements. Several of these factors are beyond Deutsche Telekom AG’s control and cannot be accurately predicted, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and other market players.

 

 



End of Inside Information

06-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 181-88880
Fax: +49 (0)228 181-88899
E-mail: investor.relations@telekom.de
Internet: www.telekom.com
ISIN: DE0005557508
WKN: 555750
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, NYSE, OTC QX, Tokyo, Amsterdam
LEI Code: 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96
EQS News ID: 2378274

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2378274  06-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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