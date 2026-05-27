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WKN: 630500 / ISIN: DE0006305006

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27.05.2026 23:09:53

EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG acquires Brazilian generator manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltda.

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
DEUTZ AG acquires Brazilian generator manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltda.

27-May-2026 / 23:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEUTZ AG acquires Brazilian generator manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltda. 

Cologne, May 27, 2026 – DEUTZ Group today signed a purchase agreement to acquire all shares in Maxi Trust Power Ltda., headquartered in Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil. Maxi Trust Power is a leading manufacturer of diesel and gas generators. Its customers include, in particular, supermarkets, construction companies, and agricultural enterprises. 

The total purchase price to be paid is in the mid-double-digit million-euro range. Debt financing is planned for the takeover. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026. 

Contact
DEUTZ AG | Lars Boelke | Head of Investor Relations, Communications, and Marketing
Tel: +49 (0)221 822 3600 | Email: lars.boelke@deutz.com

DEUTZ AG | Rolf Becker | Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)221 822 2499 | Email: rolf.becker@deutz.com



End of Inside Information

27-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 2491
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: svenja.deissler@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2334460

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2334460  27-May-2026 CET/CEST

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