DEUTZ Aktie
WKN: 630500 / ISIN: DE0006305006
|
27.05.2026 23:09:53
EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG acquires Brazilian generator manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltda.
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
DEUTZ AG acquires Brazilian generator manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltda.
Cologne, May 27, 2026 – DEUTZ Group today signed a purchase agreement to acquire all shares in Maxi Trust Power Ltda., headquartered in Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil. Maxi Trust Power is a leading manufacturer of diesel and gas generators. Its customers include, in particular, supermarkets, construction companies, and agricultural enterprises.
The total purchase price to be paid is in the mid-double-digit million-euro range. Debt financing is planned for the takeover. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026.
End of Inside Information
27-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 822 2491
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 822 3525
|E-mail:
|svenja.deissler@deutz.com
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006305006
|WKN:
|630500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2334460
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2334460 27-May-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DEUTZ AG
|
27.05.26
|EQS-News: Market entry in Brazil: DEUTZ expands its energy business in Latin America (EQS Group)
|
27.05.26
|EQS-News: Markteintritt in Brasilien: DEUTZ baut Energiegeschäft in Lateinamerika aus (EQS Group)
|
27.05.26
|Deutz kauft in Brasilien Generatorenhersteller (dpa-AFX)
|
27.05.26
|EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG acquires Brazilian generator manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltda. (EQS Group)
|
27.05.26
|EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG erwirbt den brasilianischen Generatoren-Hersteller Maxi Trust Power Ltda. (EQS Group)
|
25.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel: MDAX legt am Montagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
25.05.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX-Anleger greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.26
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen MDAX zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)