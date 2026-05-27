EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG acquires Brazilian generator manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltda.

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company

DEUTZ AG acquires Brazilian generator manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltda.



27-May-2026 / 23:09 CET/CEST

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DEUTZ AG acquires Brazilian generator manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltda.

Cologne, May 27, 2026 – DEUTZ Group today signed a purchase agreement to acquire all shares in Maxi Trust Power Ltda., headquartered in Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil. Maxi Trust Power is a leading manufacturer of diesel and gas generators. Its customers include, in particular, supermarkets, construction companies, and agricultural enterprises.

The total purchase price to be paid is in the mid-double-digit million-euro range. Debt financing is planned for the takeover. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026.



Contact

DEUTZ AG | Lars Boelke | Head of Investor Relations, Communications, and Marketing

Tel: +49 (0)221 822 3600 | Email: lars.boelke@deutz.com



DEUTZ AG | Rolf Becker | Senior Manager Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0)221 822 2499 | Email: rolf.becker@deutz.com