30.01.2023 08:38:41

EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ reaches agreement with Daimler Truck on acquisition of IP and license rights for medium-duty engines and of license rights for heavy-duty engines

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Alliance
DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ reaches agreement with Daimler Truck on acquisition of IP and license rights for medium-duty engines and of license rights for heavy-duty engines

30-Jan-2023 / 08:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, DEUTZ AG ('DEUTZ') and Daimler Truck AG ('Daimler Truck') reached the following agreements: DEUTZ will acquire the on-highway IP and license rights for the development, production, and marketing of medium-duty engines (Medium Duty Engine Generation 'MDEG') by way of a capital increase in kind in return for issuing new DEUTZ shares. Furthermore, DEUTZ will acquire the license rights for the development and marketing of the next generation of heavy-duty engines currently being developed at Daimler Truck (Heavy Duty Engine Generation 'HDEP') for the off-highway segment.

Under the contractual agreements, DEUTZ will further develop both the MDEG series and the HDEP series into an off-highway variant for the next off-highway emissions standard. It will also distribute these engines independently. In addition, the contracts provide for an operational cooperation relating to MDEG and HDEP for off-highway applications. DEUTZ is scheduled to commence production and marketing at the end of this decade.

DEUTZ will pay a cash sum in installments for the acquisition of the HDEP license rights. To acquire the MDEG IP and license rights, DEUTZ will use the existing authorized capital to issue 5,285,412 new no-par-value bearer shares by way of a capital increase in kind. The aforementioned number of shares, which are eligible for dividends for the 2022 financial year, will be issued at a share price of 4.73 and a notional par value of rounded 2.56. Shareholders subscription rights will be excluded. The value of the two transactions is in the mid-double-digit millions of euros.

On completion of the MDEG transaction, DEUTZ's issued capital will amount to 322,490,183.20, divided into 126,147,195 no-par-value bearer shares. Daimler Truck will hold 4.19 percent of the issued capital of DEUTZ. The new DEUTZ shares will be admitted for trading after entry in the commercial register.

Final completion of the two transactions is subject to the usual conditions, in particular with regard to confirmation of the recoverable amount of the non-cash contributions by a court-appointed auditor.

 

